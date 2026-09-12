Brewers Manager Makes Statement After Clinching Postseason Berth

For the fourth straight season, the Milwaukee Brewers are postseason-bound after a 20-0 thrashing of the Cincinnati Reds. Manager Pat Murphy spoke to Tricia Whitaker of Apple TV about the accomplishment after the game.

“These guys have done what other people didn’t think they could do for a while now,” said Murphy. “They just keep getting better; they keep understanding what it takes to play winning baseball. I’m proud of them.”

The Brewers are on track for one of the best seasons in franchise history. They are on pace for 101 wins, which would beat last year’s franchise record by four wins.

“We set the bar so high that you never really felt like ‘Hey, we’re doing it,’ but now it’s become a reality.”

What’s Next for the Brewers After Clinching Postseason Berth

The Brewers checked off the first box with the win. Due to the upcoming series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres at the end of the season, they are assured a clinching scenario for a postseason spot.

They had a chance to clinch with a win over the Reds. The Brewers wasted no time in making that happen.

“At least the first step is down,” said Murphy. “We got many more to go, but we’ll make sure to stay on track.”

Milwaukee’s next sights are on the National League Central division title. With the win, their magic number to clinch is down to four. They could clinch as early as September 13, provided they get help from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Brewers are seeking more than just a fourth straight division title. They’re hoping to turn this run into some postseason success.

They picked up their first postseason series win in seven years in 2025. However, they were quickly ushered out of the National League Championship Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers eventually went on to win the World Series.

Pat Murphy Addresses Brewers Players After Clinching Postseason Berth

The Brewers celebrated a postseason berth not with a party and popping champagne, but with a toast. The team posted Pat Murphy’s speech to the players on X.

“This is Step One,” said Murphy. “I’ve got about a number of other ones that we can accomplish this year if we stay a team. Not everybody’s going to be comfortable. You guys have been through it. You should be really proud of what you accomplished so far.

“Once again, no one picked you to do it. But once again, in the face of that, you went out and you play and get it done. And you didn’t complain or explain, but it’s not comfortable. It’s painful. You have to sacrifice, and everything brings something new for you.

“I want to take a second before we toast, just to recognize the people that maybe go unnoticed here. You think about the clubbies. You think about the media personnel. Think about the docs. You think about the trainers. You think about the bat boys. You think about our bullpen catchers. You think about the guys in the video room. You think about the strength coaches. You think about that.”

The Brewers will now aim their sights at turning this run into a championship. That will be the true test for Murphy and the best team in baseball by record.