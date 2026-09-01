Brewers Handed Positive Injury Update on Key Bullpen Piece During Cubs Series

The Milwaukee Brewers were handed a positive injury update on a key bullpen piece ahead of roster expansion.

Milwaukee is top of the NL Central, but is in the midst of a pivotal four-game road series against the Chicago Cubs.

In the series opener, the Brewers suffered a lopsided 17-3 loss, and Milwaukee will look to turn the page on Tuesday.

Ahead of the second game of the series, Milwaukee got a key injury update on a major bullpen piece.

Brewers Get JoJo Romero Update

The Brewers acquired left-handed reliever JoJo Romero along with Dustin May from the St. Louis Cardinals to bolster the pitching staff.

When Milwaukee acquired Romero, he was on the IL, and he’s still dealing with the injury. Yet, the left-hander did get some positive injury news and could be activated off the IL on Tuesday during the Cubs series.

“Sent to High-A Wisconsin for rehab appearances on Aug. 25 and 28. Expected to be active when rosters expand Sept. 1,” the MLB.com injury report article read.

The Brewers finally getting Romero into the bullpen would be a major addition and help solidify the backend of the bullpen. The left-hander hasn’t pitched in the MLB since July 12.

With the Cardinals this season, Romero is 1-3 with a 3.35 ERA in 44 games. Romero is expected to be a high-leverage reliever for the Brewers and give Pat Murphy another impact left-handed pitcher out of the bullpen.

Romero is a pending free agent and is earning $4.26 million this season.

Milwaukee Right Now

The Brewers are atop the NL Central but are playing a pivotal series against the Cubs.

Milwaukee was blown out in the series opener, which was frustrating for the Brewers.

“I respect the heck out of them,” Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said. “I see a team with aptitude, I see a team that plays defense, I see a team that understands how to base run when it’s appropriate. And, I mean, they’ve got an explosive offense.”

In the loss on Monday, Kyle Harrison allowed 9 runs in 3.2 innings. Murphy, however, said these games will happen and the best thing is to quickly move on.

“When you’re using a six-man rotation because of all of the young pitchers, and you only have seven in the ‘pen, and you’re on a 16-game stretch [without an off-day], that’s what it is,” Murphy said. “You have games like today. Would it have mattered if it was 10-2 or 17-3? That’s not the difference. We’re not playing for run differential, we’re playing to try to win as many games as we can.”

The Brewers are 85-53 and 7 games up on the Cubs for the top spot in the NL Central.