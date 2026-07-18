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Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Released 25-Year-Old Before Marlins Series

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GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 22: Eddys Leonard #80 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during MLB photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 22, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers will continue their series with the Miami Marlins in Wisconsin.

They are coming off a 2-1 win on Friday night.

Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Released 25-Year-Old

GettyEddys Leonard #80 of the Milwaukee Brewers poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix on February 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ahead of their series with the Marlins, the Brewers released Eddys Leonard from their organization.

He had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

MLB.com wrote (on July 16): “Nashville Sounds released SS Eddys Leonard.”

Looking At Leonard

Leonard has yet to make his MLB debut.

He has also spent time with the Minor League affiliates of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves.

@ReviewngTheBrew wrote: “The Brewers have officially released Triple-A INF Eddys Leonard. Leonard was slashing .287/.371/.502 with 12 HR and 14 2B as a member of the Nashville Sounds this year.”

GettyEddys Leonard #80 of the Milwaukee Brewers poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix on February 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@thepackfan2009: “This makes no sense. Why? Why does he keep getting released by teams? Seems like a solid player.”

@BrewPack8: “Yeah kinda insane we didn’t give him a shot”

@JordonLaw_PxP: “Very odd”

GettyEddys Leonard #51 of the Detroit Tigers poses for a portrait during photo day at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 23, 2024 in Lakeland, Florida.

@suitedconnect: “I assume he utilized an out clause, and has a job lined up in Asia or, possibly in the majors.”

@MSkurzewski: “After the first go-round, seeing Greg Jones selected again over him was probably the last straw lol. Can definitely see why he wants to go and get a shot somewhere. Did all he could to earn a shot.”

It will be interesting to see who picks up Leonard before the end of the 2026 season.

Brewers Right Now

GettyGarrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after hitting the game-winning single in the tenth inning against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field on July 17, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Brewers are in the middle of a very strong season.

They are at the top of the National League Central with a 60-37 record in 97 games.

Over their last ten games, the Brewers have gone 6-4 (and they are 30-18 in 48 games at home).

Following two more games against the Marlins, they will host the New York Mets on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Released 25-Year-Old Before Marlins Series

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