Milwaukee Brewers Announce Roster News Before Dodgers Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Brewers will finish their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home).

They won Friday’s game (but lost on Saturday by a score of 11-3).

Robert Gasser went 4.1 innings, allowing four hits and four earned runs.

Brewers Announce Roster Move

Before Sunday’s game, the Brewers announced that they have optioned Gasser back to Triple-A.

Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 wrote: “Brewers get a fresh arm for today’s game in Carlos Rodriguez and Robert Gasser is optioned after two starts.”

Gasser was picked in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He has gone 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA in two games this season.

The 26-year-old is in his third year with the Brewers.

Social Media Reacts To Gasser’s Struggles

Here’s what people have been saying about Gasser:

Jack Stern: “There have still been glimpses of how it can work — he wasn’t really hit hard tonight — and there’s plenty of season left for him to contribute, but Robert Gasser just hasn’t looked like a big-league pitcher in these two starts. The command has been bad. Things like failing to back up the correct base and possibly showing grips to runners don’t help. I think Drohan and Crow have to be ahead of him for starts once you’re able to line it up that way.”

Curt Hogg: “Andy Pages may have had Robert Gasser’s pitch grips at second base in that fourth inning. Was making motions either to his helmet or holding one arm straight out the entire at-bat to Teoscar Hernandez.”

@MatthewMKE98: “Go ahead and get Robert Gasser out of the starting rotation I’ve seen enough man He doesn’t have it I don’t even know what’s he’s got on a trade market either But he’s just not that good man, I don’t need to continue this experiment”

Brewers Rolling

The Brewers have had an excellent season, as the top team in the National League Central with a 30-19 record in 49 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

On Monday, the Brewers will remain at home to host the St. Louis Cardinals.