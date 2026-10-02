Milwaukee Brewers Sign 17-Year-Old Before NLDS vs. Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers are slated to play the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.

Game 1 of the series is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. CDT on Saturday. The game will be available to watch on FS1 and Fox One.

Ahead of the NLDS, the Brewers quietly announced the signing of a young pitcher.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Signing of Young Pitcher Before NLDS vs. San Diego Padres

The Brewers signed 17-year-old right-handed pitcher Orlando Noguera to a minor-league deal.

Via MiLB.com: Milwaukee Brewers signed free agent RHP Orlando Noguera to a minor league contract.

The Brewers assigned Noguera to the DSL Brewers Blue of the Dominican Summer League.

Noguera was born on Dec. 5, 2008. He is listed at 170 pounds. No other details about the right-hander were revealed when the Brewers announced the signing.

Looking at the Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

The Brewers set a franchise record with 103 regular-season wins this year. They had the best record in all of baseball.

Milwaukee is the No. 1 seed in the National League.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the Brewers knew they would play the winner of the National League Wild Card Series between the Padres and Chicago Cubs in the NLDS.

The Padres swept the Cubs in two games.

Here is the schedule for the NLDS between the Brewers and Padres:

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Oct. 3

Game 2: 3:00 p.m. CDT on Sunday, Oct. 4

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Oct. 6

Game 4 (if necessary): 9:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Oct. 7

Game 5 (if necessary): 3:30 p.m. CDT on Friday, Oct. 9

All of the games will be available to watch on FS1 and Fox One.

NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski will start for Milwaukee in Game 1. Logan Henderson will start Game 2. The Brewers haven’t announced their starters for the rest of the series. The Padres haven’t announced any of their starting pitching plans.