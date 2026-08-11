Milwaukee Brewers Sign 9-Year MLB Veteran During Padres Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to begin Game 2 of a three-game series with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park at 8:40 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.

The Padres won the first game of the series 3-2 on Monday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Brewers announced that they re-signed a nine-year MLB veteran to a big-league deal.

Milwaukee Brewers Sign 9-Year MLB Veteran Bryse Wilson

MLB.com wrote: “Milwaukee Brewers signed free agent RHP Bryse Wilson.”

The Brewers signed Wilson back on July 10 after he had been released by the Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee designated Wilson for assignment on Saturday. He cleared waivers and elected free agency on Monday. Just one day later, he rejoined Milwaukee on a big-league deal.

The Brewers designated Lyon Richardson for assignment to make room for Wilson on both the 26- and 40-man rosters.

Looking at Brewers RHP Bryse Wilson

Wilson, 28, posted a 2.63 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings across six outings with the Brewers this year.

Before that, Wilson posted an 8.22 ERA over 7 2/3 innings with the Cubs in 2026. He also made one appearance with the Philadelphia Phillies this season, hurling two scoreless innings.

The Atlanta Braves selected Wilson in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft from Orange High School in Hillsborough, North Carolina.

Wilson posted a 5.90 ERA in 76 1/3 innings with the Braves from 2018-21 before being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 30, 2021.

Wilson recorded a 5.37 ERA with the Pirates from 2021-22. He pitched for the Brewers from 2023-24 and the White Sox in 2025.

In his nine big-league seasons, Wilson has recorded a 4.79 ERA with 351 strikeouts over 484 1/3 innings.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

The Brewers have the best record in baseball at 74-45.

Milwaukee has a five-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central. The team has won six of its last 10 games.