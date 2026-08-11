Milwaukee Brewers Sign 9-Year MLB Veteran During Padres Series

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 22: Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during a spring training workout at American Family Fields of Phoenix on February 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Padres won the first game of the series 3-2 on Monday.
Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Brewers announced that they re-signed a nine-year MLB veteran to a big-league deal.
Milwaukee Brewers Sign 9-Year MLB Veteran Bryse Wilson
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 06: Bryse Wilson #46 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
MLB.com wrote: “Milwaukee Brewers signed free agent RHP Bryse Wilson.”
The Brewers signed Wilson back on July 10 after he had been released by the Chicago Cubs.
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 06: Bryse Wilson #46 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Milwaukee designated Wilson for assignment on Saturday. He cleared waivers and elected free agency on Monday. Just one day later, he rejoined Milwaukee on a big-league deal.
The Brewers designated Lyon Richardson for assignment to make room for Wilson on both the 26- and 40-man rosters.
Looking at Brewers RHP Bryse Wilson
GettySAN DIEGO, CA – JUNE 20: Bryse Wilson #46 of the Milwaukee Brewers stands on the mound after giving up a solo home run to Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning of a baseball game June 20, 2024 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)
Wilson, 28, posted a 2.63 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings across six outings with the Brewers this year.
Before that, Wilson posted an 8.22 ERA over 7 2/3 innings with the Cubs in 2026. He also made one appearance with the Philadelphia Phillies this season, hurling two scoreless innings.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 03: Bryse Wilson #55 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on July 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jayden Mack/Getty Images)
The Atlanta Braves selected Wilson in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft from Orange High School in Hillsborough, North Carolina.
Wilson posted a 5.90 ERA in 76 1/3 innings with the Braves from 2018-21 before being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 30, 2021.
GettyCLEARWATER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 27: Bryse Wilson #48 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game at BayCare Ballpark on February 27, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Wilson recorded a 5.37 ERA with the Pirates from 2021-22. He pitched for the Brewers from 2023-24 and the White Sox in 2025.
In his nine big-league seasons, Wilson has recorded a 4.79 ERA with 351 strikeouts over 484 1/3 innings.
Milwaukee Brewers Right Now
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 09: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after hitting a walk-off single in the tenth inning for a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on August 09, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
The Brewers have the best record in baseball at 74-45.
Milwaukee has a five-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central. The team has won six of its last 10 games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Milwaukee Brewers Sign 9-Year MLB Veteran During Padres Series