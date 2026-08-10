Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Signed 4-Year Player Before Padres Series

After taking the series against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Brewers will head out West to face the San Diego Padres in their next series, which begins on Monday.

Milwaukee has a semi-comfortable 5.5-game lead in the NL Central, but the surging Cubs aim to make that divisional race very tight.

Before the Padres series, and really during the Twins series, the Milwaukee Brewers quietly brought in infielder Ji Hwan Bae on a minors pact.

However, Bae has already been promoted to the Brewers’ big-league club and actually recorded a bunt single in the Brewers’ 4-3 win on Sunday.

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Brewers Bring in Ji Hwan Bae on Minors Deal

Ji Hwan Bae had his name called on Sunday and executed what he was supposed to, but it’s plausible to think he could be optioned back down to Nashville in the coming days.

NBCSports.com’s David Shovein wrote (Yesterday, about the Bae signing):

“On the same day that he inks a minor league contract with the Brewers, Bae gets promoted to join the big league club with shortstop Cooper Pratt (hamstring) landing on the injured list. His versatility and speed should allow Bae to fit in perfectly with what the Brewers like to do, making him an intriguing speed option in NL-only or deeper mixed league formats when he’s in the lineup.”

Bae, 27, appeared in his first MLB game of 2026 on Sunday and had previously spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He also belonged to the New York Mets organization earlier this year, but never made it to the Majors in that brief organizational stint.

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Taking a Glance at Ji Hwan Bae’s MLB Career

As mentioned, Ji Hwan Bae had previously played four seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Across 163 games with the Pirates, Bae posted a bWAR of -0.7 and batted .223 with 2 homers, 2 triples, and 22 doubles in 461 at-bats.

He provides immense defensive versatility, being able to play both the outfield and second base.

The Brewers figure to use him in a similar way as the Pirates did, but likely will give him fewer opportunities than Pittsburgh did. Bae is out of Daegu, South Korea.

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