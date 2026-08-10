New York Mets Quietly Demote 3-Year Player Before Braves Series

The New York Mets are fresh off their weekend series, where they took two of three from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

To open up the new week across MLB, they will take on NL East division foes, the Atlanta Braves (on the road), from Monday to Wednesday.

While there continues to be immense roster shuffling across the league, the Mets are no stranger to bouncing players back and forth between the minors and Majors, and before the Braves series, an under-the-radar roster move transpired involving INF Eric Wagaman.

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Mets Optioned Eric Wagaman Over the Weekend

Over the weekend, the New York Mets optioned Eric Wagaman to the minors.

The roster move is reflected on his transactions tracker and the New York Mets’ overall transactions log.

Wagaman, 28, has been optioned several times this season, and has played in parts of 3 MLB seasons in his career.

NBCSports.com’s George Bissell wrote:

“Wagaman heads to the minors to clear a spot for newly acquired infielder Gabriel Arias. The 28-year-old was brought up again after Juan Soto hit the injured list back in late July. He’s hit .190 (8-for-42) with two homers and four RBI in the big leagues this season.”

As you can see, Wagaman is being demoted in favor of Gabriel Arias, who was claimed off waivers late last week.

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Inside Eric Wagaman’s MLB Career

Eric Wagaman made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2024. He appeared in just 18 games that season and batted .250 across 72 at-bats.

He was then moved to the Miami Marlins for the 2025 season, where he received a full season’s worth of opportunity (140 games). In those 140 games, Wagaman hit .250 with nine home runs, 28 doubles, and an OPS+ of 87.

However, his time with the Mets hasn’t been very productive, as Bissell noted his .190 average, which isn’t very strong.

Across 590 career at-bats, Wagaman is a lifetime .246 hitter with 13 home runs, 30+ doubles, and an OPS+ of 86.

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