Milwaukee Brewers Announce Big Thomas Pannone News After Win vs Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs by a 4-3 final score on September 7th, 2026. Meanwhile, the Brewers announced historic news about Thomas Pannone.

Jackson Chourio and Luis Lara’s offensive and defensive heroics preserved a 4-3 comeback victory on Monday night. Abner Uribe was awarded the win, while Trevor Megill earned the save.

Tuesday night’s game is scheduled for 5:40 PM Mountain Time, 6:40 PM Central Time, and 7:40 PM Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Thomas Pannone News Following Victory Over Chicago Cubs

Shortly after defeating the Cubs, the Brewers shared news about Pannone.

While the Brewers were orchestrating a comeback victory over the Cubs, Pannone was putting together a perfect game in Triple-A.

“Congratulations, Thomas ❕❕❕” the Brewers wrote in a social media post.

The significance of this perfect game is highlighted by the original post from the Nashville Sounds, the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate.

“PERFECTION! THOMAS PANNONE COMPLETES THE THIRD PERFECT GAME IN NASHVILLE SOUNDS HISTORY & JUST THE FIFTH 9-INNING INDIVIDUAL PERFECT GAME IN INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE HISTORY,” the Nashville Sounds announced.

Pannone has now done something that only five other pitchers have completed in Triple-A competition.

Pannone is a 32-year-old pitcher.

Looking at Thomas Pannone’s 2026 Season & MLB Career

Pannone has enjoyed a solid 2026 season.

In 22 Triple-A games, he has recorded 82 strikeouts in 95.2 innings of work. Pannone boasts a 4.23 ERA along with a 1.22 WHIP.

Fortunately for Pannone, he has been with several MLB organizations.

Before donning a Brewers jersey, he was a member of the Cleveland Guardians, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and the Cubs.

He has only played MLB baseball for the Blue Jays and Brewers. In total, he has played 51 games.

Pannone’s best season came with the Blue Jays, where he made 37 appearances, collecting one hold and 69 strikeouts in 73 innings.