TRADE: Milwaukee Brewers Acquire 4-Year MLB Player From Athletics Amid Dodgers Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers won the first game 5-4 on Thursday. The Dodgers won Game 2 3-1 on Friday. Game 3 is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. CDT on Saturday.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Brewers acquired a four-year MLB player via a trade with the Athletics.

TRADE: Brewers Acquire Jonathan Ornelas from Athletics For Cash Considerations

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy wrote on X: “The Brewers continue to shuffle their position player group. INF/OF Jonathan Ornelas acquired from the Athletics and is active for today’s game against the Dodgers. Jihwan Bae designated for assignment.”

Ornelas went 6-for-12 with one walk and seven strikeouts with the Athletics this year.

Looking at Jonathan Ornelas

Orenelas has four years of big-league experience. He appeared in 30 games with the Texas Rangers from 2023-25. He also played in two games with the Atlanta Braves last year.

In 71 career plate appearances in the majors, Ornelas has slashed .200/.257/.231 with two doubles, three RBI, four walks and 27 strikeouts.

Ornelas has put up strong numbers in the minors this year, slashing .310/.378/.505 with 11 home runs and 46 RBI.

In eight minor-league seasons, Ornelas has hit .263/.342/.386 with 63 homers and 330 RBI.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Milwaukee has the best record in the National League at 75-48. The club has a three-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central.

Athletics Right Now

The Athletics are 3-7 in their last 10 games. They are in the middle of a three-game series with the Texas Rangers in Sacramento.

The Athletics won the first game of the series 8-3 on Friday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 8:40 p.m. CDT on Saturday.

The Athletics are 14 1/2 games back of the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and 11 1/2 gams back of the final American League Wild Card spot with a 48-74 record.