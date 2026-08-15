Hi, Subscriber

TRADE: Milwaukee Brewers Acquire 4-Year MLB Player From Athletics Amid Dodgers Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Milwaukee Brewers Workout
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 22: Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during a spring training workout at American Family Fields of Phoenix on February 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers won the first game 5-4 on Thursday. The Dodgers won Game 2 3-1 on Friday. Game 3 is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. CDT on Saturday.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Brewers acquired a four-year MLB player via a trade with the Athletics.

TRADE: Brewers Acquire Jonathan Ornelas from Athletics For Cash Considerations

Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 07: Jonathan Ornelas #19 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to facing the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 07, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy wrote on X: “The Brewers continue to shuffle their position player group. INF/OF Jonathan Ornelas acquired from the Athletics and is active for today’s game against the Dodgers. Jihwan Bae designated for assignment.”

Ornelas went 6-for-12 with one walk and seven strikeouts with the Athletics this year.

Looking at Jonathan Ornelas

Athletics v Cincinnati Reds

GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – AUGUST 6: Jonathan Ornelas #11 of the Athletics fields a ground ball during the eighth inning of the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 6, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati defeated the Athletics 6-5. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Orenelas has four years of big-league experience. He appeared in 30 games with the Texas Rangers from 2023-25. He also played in two games with the Atlanta Braves last year.

In 71 career plate appearances in the majors, Ornelas has slashed .200/.257/.231 with two doubles, three RBI, four walks and 27 strikeouts.

Detroit Tigers v Athletics

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Jonathan Ornelas #11 bunts for a base hit against the Detroit Tigers in the bottom of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on August 01, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Ornelas has put up strong numbers in the minors this year, slashing .310/.378/.505 with 11 home runs and 46 RBI.

In eight minor-league seasons, Ornelas has hit .263/.342/.386 with 63 homers and 330 RBI.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Garrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts to his RBI single past Edwin Diaz #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, scoring David Hamilton #6 to tie the game 4-4, during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Brewers are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Milwaukee has the best record in the National League at 75-48. The club has a three-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central.

Athletics Right Now

Detroit Tigers v Athletics

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 31: Manager Mark Kotsay #7 of the Athletics takes the ball from pitcher Brady Basso #66 taking him out of the game against the Detroit Tigers in the top of the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 31, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Athletics are 3-7 in their last 10 games. They are in the middle of a three-game series with the Texas Rangers in Sacramento.

The Athletics won the first game of the series 8-3 on Friday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 8:40 p.m. CDT on Saturday.

The Athletics are 14 1/2 games back of the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and 11 1/2 gams back of the final American League Wild Card spot with a 48-74 record.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

TRADE: Milwaukee Brewers Acquire 4-Year MLB Player From Athletics Amid Dodgers Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x