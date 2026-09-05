Why is the Brewers-Reds Game Delayed Today? When Will it Resume?

Saturday evening’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio, has entered a rain delay in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Via the Reds on X: The #Reds-Brewers have entered a rain delay in the bottom of the 4th inning. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

The Brewers led 2-1 when the delay began. There are currently Reds runners on first and third base with two outs in the bottom of the fourth.

Brewers-Reds Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Resumption Time

Update: The Reds announced the game would resume at 8:40 p.m. EDT. However, the tarp is back on the field and the game has reentered a delay, the team announced.

Via the Reds on X: The tarp is back on the field and tonight’s game has reentered a delay. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Here is the hourly forecast in Cincinnati as of 7:56 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:

7:56 p.m. EDT: Thunder in the Vicinity

8:00 p.m. EDT: 100% Thunderstorms

9:00 p.m. EDT: 53% Scattered Thunderstorms

10:00 p.m. EDT: 53% Scattered Thunderstorms

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Brewers Take 2-1 Lead Over Reds Before Rain Delay

Brewers designated hitter William Contreras gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead on a solo home run in the top of the first inning.

The Reds quickly answered, as shortstop Elly De La Cruz tied the game on a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.

Milwaukee took a 2-1 lead in the third inning after right fielder Luis Lara drove in a run on a groundout to first baseman Sal Stewart.

Right-hander Dustin May started the game for the Brewers. He allowed one run on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings before the delay.

The two runners left on base before the delay belong to May.

Left-hander Andrew Abbott made the start for the Reds on Saturday. He surrendered two runs on three hits and no walks with five strikeouts over four innings before the delay.

If this delay lasts a while, both May and Abbott will likely be removed fromt he game.