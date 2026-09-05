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Why is the Brewers-Reds Game Delayed Today? When Will it Resume?

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St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
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CINCINNATI, OHIO - MAY 24: Fans wait for the rain delay to end at the St. Louis Cardinals game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 24, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The game was eventually postponed and rescheduled for August 17. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Saturday evening’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio, has entered a rain delay in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Via the Reds on X: The #Reds-Brewers have entered a rain delay in the bottom of the 4th inning. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

The Brewers led 2-1 when the delay began. There are currently Reds runners on first and third base with two outs in the bottom of the fourth.

Brewers-Reds Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Resumption Time

Cleveland Guardians v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 27: Members of the grounds crew pull the tarp over the infield during a rain delay prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 27, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Update: The Reds announced the game would resume at 8:40 p.m. EDT. However, the tarp is back on the field and the game has reentered a delay, the team announced.

Via the Reds on X: The tarp is back on the field and tonight’s game has reentered a delay. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Here is the hourly forecast in Cincinnati as of 7:56 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:

  • 7:56 p.m. EDT: Thunder in the Vicinity
  • 8:00 p.m. EDT: 100% Thunderstorms
  • 9:00 p.m. EDT: 53% Scattered Thunderstorms
  • 10:00 p.m. EDT: 53% Scattered Thunderstorms

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Brewers Take 2-1 Lead Over Reds Before Rain Delay

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 01: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after popping out against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Brewers designated hitter William Contreras gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead on a solo home run in the top of the first inning.

The Reds quickly answered, as shortstop Elly De La Cruz tied the game on a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.

Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 04: Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates after hitting a RBI single in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park on September 04, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Milwaukee took a 2-1 lead in the third inning after right fielder Luis Lara drove in a run on a groundout to first baseman Sal Stewart.

Right-hander Dustin May started the game for the Brewers. He allowed one run on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings before the delay.

The two runners left on base before the delay belong to May.

Texas Rangers v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 30: Dustin May #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Texas Rangers in the first inning inning at American Family Field on August 30, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Left-hander Andrew Abbott made the start for the Reds on Saturday. He surrendered two runs on three hits and no walks with five strikeouts over four innings before the delay.

If this delay lasts a while, both May and Abbott will likely be removed fromt he game.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Brewers-Reds Game Delayed Today? When Will it Resume?

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