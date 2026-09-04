Why is the Brewers-Reds Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Friday night’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:10 p.m. EDT.

Via the Reds on X: Tonight’s #Reds-Brewers game will start in a delay. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Brewers-Reds Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Update: Game is expected to start at 7:00 p.m. EDT, the Reds announced.

Here is the hourly forecast in Cincinnati as of 5:15 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:

5:15 p.m. EDT: Partly Cloudy

6:00 p.m. EDT: 77% Heavy Thunderstorms

7:00 p.m. EDT: 15% Partly Cloudy

8:00 p.m. EDT: 15% Partly Cloudy

Via The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans on X (5:07 p.m. EDT): Rain is expected at GABP from 6-7, so the Reds-Brewers game is officially in a delay. The scheduled start time was 6:10. There will be a meeting at 5:45

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Milwaukee Brewers Lineup

Cincinnati Reds Lineup

Milwaukee Brewers Starting Pitcher

Shane Drohan is expected to start for the Brewers tonight. The 27-year-old left-hander is 7-5 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings across 27 outings (16 starts) this season.

In his last outing, Drohan allowed just one run with six strikeouts over five innings against the Texas Rangers at American Family Field.

Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher

Rhett Lowder is slated to start for the Reds tonight. The 24-year-old ruight-hander is 6-6 with a 5.14 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 88 strikeouts in 112 innings across 24 appearances (21 starts) this season.

In his last outing, Drohan allowed three runs with five strikeouts over five innings against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.