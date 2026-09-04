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Why is the Brewers-Reds Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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Cleveland Guardians v Cincinnati Reds
Getty
CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 27: Members of the grounds crew pull the tarp over the infield during a rain delay prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 27, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Friday night’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:10 p.m. EDT.

Via the Reds on X: Tonight’s #Reds-Brewers game will start in a delay. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Brewers-Reds Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Arizona Diamondbacks v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JUNE 06: Members of the Cincinnati Reds grounds crew roll out the rain over in between the sixth and seventh inning at Great American Ball Park on June 06, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Update: Game is expected to start at 7:00 p.m. EDT, the Reds announced.

Here is the hourly forecast in Cincinnati as of 5:15 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:

  • 5:15 p.m. EDT: Partly Cloudy
  • 6:00 p.m. EDT: 77% Heavy Thunderstorms
  • 7:00 p.m. EDT: 15% Partly Cloudy
  • 8:00 p.m. EDT: 15% Partly Cloudy

Via The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans on X (5:07 p.m. EDT): Rain is expected at GABP from 6-7, so the Reds-Brewers game is officially in a delay. The scheduled start time was 6:10. There will be a meeting at 5:45

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Milwaukee Brewers Lineup

Milwaukee Brewers v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JULY 02: Manager Pat Murphy #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks to the mound while playing the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning at Coors Field on July 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

  1. Sal Frelick RF
  2. Jake Bauers 1B
  3. Jackson Chourio LF
  4. Christian Yelich DH
  5. William Contreras C
  6. Brice Turang 2B
  7. Garrett Mitchell CF
  8. Cooper Pratt SS
  9. David Hamilton 3B

Cincinnati Reds Lineup

Cincinnati Reds v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 24: Manager Terry Francona #77 of the Cincinnati Reds walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning of their game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 24, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

  1. Dane Myers CF
  2. Elly De La Cruz SS
  3. Sal Stewart 1B
  4. Tyler Stephenson C
  5. Eugenio Suarez DH
  6. JJ Bleday LF
  7. Matt McLain 2B
  8. Hector Rodriguez RF
  9. Edwin Arroyo 3B

Milwaukee Brewers Starting Pitcher

Texas Rangers v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 29: Shane Drohan #55 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at American Family Field on August 29, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Shane Drohan is expected to start for the Brewers tonight. The 27-year-old left-hander is 7-5 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings across 27 outings (16 starts) this season.

In his last outing, Drohan allowed just one run with six strikeouts over five innings against the Texas Rangers at American Family Field.

Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher

Cincinnati Reds v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 22: Starter Rhett Lowder #25 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on August 22, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Rhett Lowder is slated to start for the Reds tonight. The 24-year-old ruight-hander is 6-6 with a 5.14 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 88 strikeouts in 112 innings across 24 appearances (21 starts) this season.

In his last outing, Drohan allowed three runs with five strikeouts over five innings against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Brewers-Reds Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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