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Milwaukee Brewers Star William Contreras Sends Out 6-Word Post Before Cubs Series

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CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 05: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates a home run during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 05, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Milwaukee Brewers will open up a series with the Chicago Cubs in Wisconsin.

They are coming off a 12-8 loss to the Cincinnati Reds (in Ohio).

William Contreras finished with one home run and two strikeouts.

Brewers Star William Contreras Sends Out 6-Word Post

GettyWilliam Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a home run during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 05, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ahed of their series with the Cubs, Contreras made a post to Instagram.

There were over 12,000 likes on his post in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “•Just Linving 😎 Good energy. No explanation.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@derekhurst147: “Best catcher in the league”

@jazandpenguins: “love you william 💗💗💗”

@thereallukeynass_: “I love your brother and ur also goated”

GettyWilliam Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates a home run with teammates during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 05, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Gleyber Torres, Dustin May, Andruw Jones and Julio Teherán were among the people to like his post.

Looking At Contreras

GettyWilliam Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after hitting a run batted in single in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at American Family Field on August 28, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Contreras is in the middle of his 7th season at the MLB level.

He spent the first three years of his career with the Atlanta Braves (and is in his 4th with the Brewers).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Milwaukee Brewers Star William Contreras Sends Out 6-Word Post Before Cubs Series

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