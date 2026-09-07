Milwaukee Brewers Star William Contreras Sends Out 6-Word Post Before Cubs Series

On Monday, the Milwaukee Brewers will open up a series with the Chicago Cubs in Wisconsin.

They are coming off a 12-8 loss to the Cincinnati Reds (in Ohio).

William Contreras finished with one home run and two strikeouts.

Brewers Star William Contreras Sends Out 6-Word Post

Ahed of their series with the Cubs, Contreras made a post to Instagram.

There were over 12,000 likes on his post in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “•Just Linving 😎 Good energy. No explanation.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@derekhurst147: “Best catcher in the league”

@jazandpenguins: “love you william 💗💗💗”

@thereallukeynass_: “I love your brother and ur also goated”

Gleyber Torres, Dustin May, Andruw Jones and Julio Teherán were among the people to like his post.

Looking At Contreras

Contreras is in the middle of his 7th season at the MLB level.

He spent the first three years of his career with the Atlanta Braves (and is in his 4th with the Brewers).