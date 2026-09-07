CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 05: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates a home run during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 05, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Contreras is in the middle of his 7th season at the MLB level.
He spent the first three years of his career with the Atlanta Braves (and is in his 4th with the Brewers).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Monday, the Milwaukee Brewers will open up a series with the Chicago Cubs in Wisconsin.They are coming off a 12-8 loss to the Cincinnati Reds (in Ohio).William Contreras finished with one home run and two strikeouts.Brewers Star William Contreras Sends Out 6-Word PostAhed of their series with the Cubs, Contreras made a post to […]
Milwaukee Brewers Star William Contreras Sends Out 6-Word Post Before Cubs Series