Twins Make Decision on Byron Buxton Ahead of the Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Twins are right in the thick of the American League Central race in 2026, with the team currently sitting at 49-51 on the season, four games back of the top spot in the division.

Heading into the trade deadline, this is a squad that’s got plenty of big time decisions to make, and with players like Joe Ryan, Ryan Jeffers and Trevor Larnach among others drawing trade interest, the team could recoup some major assets for the future. However, the team have remained steadfast in not wanting to deal star outfielder Byron Buxton, and on Monday, the team made a massive decision on their star veteran.

Byron Buxton Activated by the Twins

While the Twins have been adamant about not moving the 32-year-old, that hasn’t stopped teams from showing interest, but right now, chances are less than 1% that he’ll be dealt by the team in the next few weeks.

On Monday, the team made a call on Buxton, officially activating him from the 10-day Injured List, as he is set to return on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians after not playing since July 5th against the New York Yankees, with the team in desperate need of his bat as they look to stay as close to the top of the AL Central as possible.

In the corresponding move, the Twins have optioned infielder Tristan Gray to Triple-A St. Paul, as they thankfully get their star outfielder back with just a few weeks off the roster as the team stay close to .500 on the year.

It’s easy to see why Minnesota want to keep Buxton, as he’s been consistently their best player over the last few seasons, and in 2026 he’s been dominant when healthy again, hitting .271 with a .904 OPS alongside 25 home runs and 45 RBI through his first 75 games played. Given all that he’s meant to the Twins over his career thus far, the team won’t be dealing the former No. 2 overall draft pick, as they continue to believe he can lead them into the post-season.

The Minnesota Twins Could be a Playoff Team in 2026

While all eyes are on the Twins as potential sellers heading into the trade deadline, the Twins are still within striking distance of top spot in the AL Central race, and with neither Chicago or Cleveland pulling away, Minnesota have just as good a chance as any to come out on top in baseball’s tightest division race.

However, with the potential assets they could get in return for Ryan, Jeffers and Larnach, the Twins will certainly be active at the trade deadline, and even if they deal some of these players, there’s still a good chance they can remain competitive in the post-season race in the American League Central.

Ultimately, the Twins moves could dictate plenty in the AL over the next few months, so while they won’t be dealing Buxton, if they can make some moves and add pieces around their young core, this remains an intriguing team moving forward.