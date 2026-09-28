Ryan Jeffers’ Free Agency Could Leave Twins With One Catcher

Ryan Jeffers ended the Minnesota Twins’ 2026 campaign the way he had spent much of it: behind the plate and contributing at the plate. He caught all nine innings of Sunday’s 6-4 win over the Texas Rangers, reached base three times and collected two hits. With free agency approaching, it may have been his final game in a Twins uniform. MLB.com reported that Jeffers remains open to returning, but no agreement has been announced.

His departure would create an immediate roster question. The Twins’ 40-man roster lists just two catchers: Jeffers and Victor Caratini. If Jeffers signs elsewhere and Minnesota makes no addition, Caratini would be the only catcher remaining on that list. That is a snapshot of the roster, not a claim that the organization has no catchers elsewhere in its system.

Caratini Gives Minnesota a Starting Point

Caratini is under contract through 2027 after signing a two-year, $14 million deal. That gives the club an experienced option, but it does not settle who would share the catching workload over a full year. The team would still need a second Major League catcher whether Caratini became the regular starter or remained in a flexible role.

Jeffers, meanwhile, offered a case for keeping the partnership intact. He hit .256/.353/.461 with 14 home runs in 2026 despite missing time after fracturing a hamate bone in May. Those numbers make his pending free agency more consequential than a routine backup catcher search. They also give other clubs a reason to consider him, making a reunion possible rather than certain.

Minnesota has several paths. The Twins could re-sign Jeffers and preserve a familiar catching combination. If he leaves, the Twins could evaluate their internal depth before pursuing a free agent or trade target to share the workload with Caratini. The club has not announced which route it prefers.

The Decision Affects More Than One Roster Spot

A catcher acquisition would compete with other offseason needs for money, a 40-man spot, or trade capital. That matters for a team also weighing its pitching staff and the rest of its lineup. Re-signing Jeffers might be the simplest answer for continuity, but the price and length of any deal would determine whether it is the best fit.

There is also a practical distinction between having a catcher on the roster and having the catching arrangement the Twins want for 2027. Caratini’s presence prevents the position from becoming entirely vacant. It does not answer how Minnesota would handle days off, an injury, or a matchup that calls for a different bat.

Jeffers’ final game reminded everyone what the Twins could lose. The next development to watch is an actual contract decision, not speculation about where he might sign. Until then, Minnesota enters the offseason with one catcher under contract on its current 40-man roster and an important choice to make at the position beside him.