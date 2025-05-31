Twins’ 3-Word Reaction To Byron Buxton Returning Will Excite Fans

The Minnesota Twins took a major step toward full strength Friday night, and it came in the form of Byron Buxton—back from the 7-day concussion injured list and back to doing what he does best.

Buxton’s return was nothing short of electrifying. In his first game back after an 11-game absence, he delivered a highlight-reel catch at the wall in the fourth inning, then ignited a ninth-inning rally with a single, a stolen base, and the game-tying run.

What began as a deficit for the Twins, ended in a thrilling 12–6 comeback win over the Seattle Mariners.

For a team that’s been navigating injuries for much of the season, the return of Buxton represents more than just another healthy body—it’s a turning point for a team now sitting comfortably at 31-25.

The Return of a Five-Tool Star

Buxton’s presence looms large. Entering Friday’s game, he’d posted a .261 batting average, .834 OPS, 10 home runs, 18 extra-base hits, 33 runs scored, 27 RBI, and eight stolen bases in just 41 games. But the numbers only tell part of the story.

“We missed him,” said Carlos Correa, per Matthew Leach of MLB.com, who collided with Buxton on May 15. “We missed him. He’s a difference maker. It’s good to have him back. He’s definitely a difference maker in this game.”

Buxton is widely regarded as one of MLB’s premier five-tool talents when healthy. His defense in center field—ranging from clutch catches to instinctual reads—anchors the outfield. His speed on the basepaths forces opposing pitchers into mistakes. And at the top of the Twins lineup, his power and plate discipline help set the tone.

On Friday, all of those traits were on full display.

To make room for Buxton on the active roster, the Twins optioned outfielder Carson McCusker to Triple-A St. Paul. With Matt Wallner also nearing a return from the injured list, Minnesota is finally approaching the Opening Day roster they had envisioned—something that’s been elusive for most of this injury-plagued season.

Manager Rocco Baldelli expressed clear optimism after Buxton cleared concussion protocols earlier in the week following simulated games in Tampa.

“It’s great for us,” said manager Rocco Baldelli. “Both sides of the ball, he does so many wonderful things for us. He’s also been out for close to two weeks so we’re going to let him get his feet back under him and just get him some at-bats and all that but we’re going to stick him in the leadoff spot and let him go do his thing.”

Though the Twins’ offense has shown flashes in recent weeks, consistency has been elusive. His presence atop the order affects how pitchers approach every hitter behind him, giving sluggers like Royce Lewis and Correa more favorable matchups.

What’s Next for Buxton and the Twins

While the Twins continue to monitor Buxton’s condition closely, the early signs are promising. His timing at the plate looked sharp, and his fearless play in the outfield was a welcome sight. With Matt Wallner close to returning and several role players stepping up, Minnesota is finally building momentum at a key point in the season.

“It feels good just to be able to get back in the lineup and get back to being myself,” Buxton said postgame.

Buxton slotted immediately into the leadoff role and returned to center field—no restrictions, no hesitation. There is currently no rigid plan for how often he’ll play as the Twins ease him back into everyday action, but there’s no debating how crucial he is in the lineup.

And if Buxton stays healthy, the rest of the AL Central should take notice.