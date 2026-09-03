Twins Star Byron Buxton Provides Health Update

Minnesota Twins star center fielder Byron Buxton has provided a health update on his injured right hip, which has been giving him pain.

Buxton has been bothered by his right hip for the past four months, but he has continued to play through the pain as the Twins try their best to earn a playoff spot in the American League.

However, he was placed on the IL this week for the injury, the third time that’s happened since July. Still, he hopes he can make one more final push in the final weeks of the season if he can start to feel better.

Byron Buxton Knows Surgery is Coming

Speaking to The Minnesota Star Tribune, Buxton admitted that he knows surgery is going to happen this offseason for his injured right hip, but with the Twins still having a hope of making the playoffs, he will continue to try and fight to help his team out.

“Yeah, unfortunately, I know I’m going to have to get (surgery) done at some point. I’m going to go until it sparks me up again. Then I’ll know, ‘All right, it’s time, bro.’ Until then, I’m just going to keep fighting,” Buxton said.

Buxton doesn’t want to hurt his team by playing through his current ailment, but he is going to do everything in his power to play again this season.

“I don’t want to put us in a bad spot, which I won’t, but if I can come back and do the things that I know I can do to help this team, then we’ll have that conversation when it comes. If it makes sense, I’ll hopefully be back. That’s the plan,” Buxton said.

Byron Buxton This Season

So far this season, the 32-year-old Buxton is .254 with a .829 OPS and a 129 OPS+. He has hit 25 home runs with a 3.3 bWAR in 93 games. He was an All-Star this season.

Buxton, who has made it clear he has no interest in waiving his no-trade clause, has two more years left on his contract with the Twins, paying him $15.1 million each of the next two seasons.