Twins’ Overlooked Bat Is On Fire Since Abrupt Phillies Exit

Talk about a post-trade glow up. Just a few weeks ago, one Minnesota Twins overlooked bat—Kody Clemens—was a depth piece struggling to find his footing in the majors.

Now? He’s become one of the hottest sluggers of the lineup.

Since entering Minnesota in a low-key move after being DFA’d by the Philadelphia Phillies, Clemens has delivered a stunning offensive stretch. Over his first 44 at-bats with the Twins, the 28-year-old infielder/outfielder is slashing .318/.388/.682 with a 1.070 OPS.

He’s tallied 14 hits, including 5 doubles, 3 home runs, and 10 RBI, while drawing 3 walks and striking out 15 times.

That production isn’t just surprising—it’s elite, especially for an overlooked bat many assumed would be a minor addition.

Clemens Making The Most Of His New Opportunity

Clemens’ resurgence is the kind of “change-of-scenery” success story teams dream about. With the Phillies, Clemens was a depth option, posting a career batting average of just .197 across sporadic big-league appearances. Though he flashed some pop and defensive flexibility, consistency and opportunity were hard to come by.

Kody Clemens since being traded to the Minnesota Twins: 44 AB | 14 H | 5 2B | 3 HR | 10 RBI | 3 BB | 15 K | .318/.388/.682 pic.twitter.com/P6Am3x2iYt — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) May 22, 2025

But when Twins prospect Luke Keaschall—who had been raking in the majors himself—hit the injured list with a fractured forearm, Minnesota turned to Clemens for reinforcement. The move raised few eyebrows at the time. It’s raising plenty now.

Since parting ways with Philadelphia, Clemens looks like a completely different hitter. He’s staying back on breaking balls and using the whole field.

Bringing another versatile weapon to the Twins, the lefty hitter has logged time at six different positions in his MLB career—second base, third base, first base, and both corner outfield spots. That flexibility gives Minnesota much-needed roster adaptability—especially while navigating injuries and platoon matchups.

Clemens may not have the defensive polish of an everyday starter, but his ability to competently plug holes all over the field makes him a valuable piece for manager Rocco Baldelli.

It’s no secret that Clemens, the son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, has long lived in the shadow of his famous last name. Drafted in 2018, he’s battled through minor league stints and inconsistent MLB opportunities, bouncing between Detroit and Philadelphia before landing in Minnesota.

Now, since leaving the Phillies, Clemens is not only seeing more consistent playing time—he’s flatout cooking at the plate, and rewriting his story in the process.

The Twins are already benefiting from his production. While it remains to be seen if Clemens can sustain this torrid pace, even a partial continuation of his current form would be a huge boost for a Twins team looking to solidify a playoff opportunity this year.

What’s Next for Clemens?

If Clemens continues to hit, the Twins may be forced to keep him in the lineup, even after Keaschall returns. His left-handed bat plays well in a righty-heavy league, and his versatility makes him a tough piece to send down, or bench.

For now, the Twins have a player who’s ready to face every challenge ahead—and is showing up, showing out, with no signs of cooling off.