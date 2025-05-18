Yankees Trade Proposal Lands Phillies Polarizing All-Star

Throughout the past year and a half, there have been rumors that the Philadelphia Phillies could move on from Alec Bohm. Bohm, who was an All-Star during the 2024 campaign, slowed down a bit in the second half and hasn’t had the best start to this season.

The right-handed hitter has hit balls hard, but he’s hitting just .261 with two home runs. For a player who should be hitting for a bit more power, his numbers aren’t up to par.

The Phillies have a few needs at the deadline, but trading Bohm can’t be counted out. If they move on from him, the New York Yankees could be one of the teams interested in him.

The Trade Idea

In a proposed trade idea, they’d do exactly that. With DJ LeMahieu not being as good as he once was, Jazz Chisholm Jr. being injured, and Oswaldo Cabrera expected to be out for much of the campaign, if not all of it, the Yankees could use somebody like Bohm.

“After an offseason of being involved in trade rumors, Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm continues to be mentioned in trade speculation. It makes sense considering he will be a free agent following the 2026 season, his last year of arbitration. Philadelphia will begin to have multiple players from its core becoming free agents starting this upcoming offseason. It would not be wise for the organization to retain many of its more experienced players once their respective contracts expire. The team needs to get younger over the next several seasons.

“The Yankees are always looking to contend and could be in the market, considering LeMahieu’s decline, Chisholm Jr.’s struggles at the plate and injury history, and Cabrera’s expected long-term absence this year,” Matt Grazel wrote.

Bohm has struggled at times with the Philadelphia Phillies and dealing with the pressure of playing in such a big city.

Playing for the New York Yankees would be even worse, but he’s attempted to stay level-headed and understands it’s part of the business.

Former Phillie Comments on Bohm’s Struggles

When speaking to reporters about everything he’s gone through over the past few years, Jeremy Isenhower of Dynamic Sports Training in Houston, a former Phillies draft pick, said Bohm loves the city but understands that things aren’t easy.

“He is a professional. Like, he loves the Phillies. He loves his teammates. He loves the team. He loves them, you know? And the bad thing is, it’s like sometimes they don’t love him back. That’s hurtful, I think. … But he doesn’t care about other people’s opinions because he’s already told himself the truth. He knows what he’s good at and what he’s bad at,” he said, per The Athletic.

If Philadelphia Phillies fans got under his skin the way it seems, New York Yankees fans wouldn’t be much better.

However, if Bohm was traded to the Yankees and performed at a high level, all New York fans would love him. It’s similar in Philadelphia, but Yankees fans are much worse.

“So now what? Like, now, what can you do?” Bohm said. “I feel like it’s more of a freeing thing now than anything, right? Now I’ve been through that too. I’m still here. Still standing. It’s just all good, bad, indifferent. All those things are going to make you better. You can take it the wrong way and you can be worse off for it. But doing hard things only makes you a better person. So I think dealing with all the hard s— only makes all the good stuff feel even better, you know?”

Some of those comments are concerning, but if the Yankees can acquire a 28-year-old third baseman with All-Star upside, depending on the price, they should try it.