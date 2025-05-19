Twins Predicted To Call Up ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Prospect Amid Crushing Injury Stretch

The Minnesota Twins are dealing with a wave of injuries at a time when they can least afford it.

After a mid-game collision left both Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa sidelined with concussions, the team is scrambling to fill major holes in their lineup. Buxton was off to one of the best starts of his career, and had stayed remarkably healthy through the first 44 games.

Now, the Twins may have to take another look at their options.

The Athletic’s Aaron Gleeman mentioned a potential call-up of one of their top prospects to help fill the void—a 6-foot-8 outfielder whose numbers in Triple-A have been too loud to ignore: Carson McCusker, a 26-year-old power hitter who has earned the nickname, “McCrusher.”

It certainly has a ring to it.

“Triple-A slugger Carson McCusker’s arrival could provide a much-needed jolt of right-handed power, but there were valid reasons for the Twins being hesitant to call him up even though he was hitting a jaw-dropping .350/.412/.650 with 10 homers in 38 games for St. Paul,” Gleeman wrote in a May 19 story.

Twins’ Role for McCuster While Buxton and Correa Recover

The timing of him making his MLB debut could be right. With Buxton and Correa on the injured list, and players like Matt Wallner and Luke Keaschall also out, the Twins are in desperate need of offense.

The Twins have struggled to score consistently, and McCusker could help with that.

The team will be back home at Target Field on Monday for a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians, and multiple reports suggest McCusker could be with them.

Twins Slugger Has Something To Prove

Drafted in 2017, McCusker didn’t sign, and for a while it looked like his shot at the majors might never come. But he kept working, and now he’s on the verge of proving he belongs.

His strikeout numbers are high, and he’s known for being an “all-or-nothing” hitter.

However, if he can continue boasting elite slugging numbers at the next level, then he’s exactly what the Twins need at the moment.

It’s unclear how the Twins will use McCusker, at first. He could share time with DaShawn Keirsey Jr., who’s struggled at the plate this year. Trevor Larnach and Harrison Bader are locked into regular outfield spots, but McCusker’s right-handed bat could help balance things out.

The Twins are fighting to stay afloat in the AL Central. The pitching staff has been one of the best in baseball, but the offense has been one of the most inconsistent.

With the lineup thinning, the hope is that McCusker can come in and bring some energy to the order.