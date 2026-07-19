MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees, Rays Scouting Joe Ryan & Ryan Jeffers; Phillies, Pirates Eye Moves

The MLB trade deadline is on Monday, Aug. 3, at 6:00 p.m. EDT. The closer the deadline gets, the more trade rumors emerge.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale dropped a flurry of trade deadline updates on Sunday morning. Here are the key takeaways from Nightengale’s article:

New York Yankees & Tampa Bay Rays Scouting Minnesota Twins’ Joe Ryan, Ryan Jeffers & Trevor Larnach

Nightengale wrote that scouts were at Wrigley Field for the Twins-Cubs series this weekend to “closely watch Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers, starter Joe Ryan and outfielder Trevor Larnach.”

Jeffers is set to be a free agent at the end of this season. Meanwhile, Ryan and Larnach are under team control through 2027.

Jeffers missed a huge chunk of the season with a broken left hamate bone. But he’s healthy now and has hit a remarkable .292/.402/.547 (164 wRC+) with eight home runs and 31 RBI over 41 games.

Ryan is one of the top starters in baseball, with a 2.85 ERA, 28.4% strikeout rate and 5.6% walk rate in 110 1/3 innings this season.

Larnach isn’t viewed in the same light as Jeffers and Ryan, but he is quietly having a solid season at the plate, slashing .286/.377/.444 (132 wRC+) with seven home runs and 33 RBI in 82 games.

It’s no secret that the Twins and Rays need catching help. Among the trio of Twins stars being scouted, Jeffers seems like the best fit for both clubs. Adding Larnach could be a more affordable option, and acquiring Ryan would be the biggest game-changer.

Unfortunately for the Yankees and Rays, the Twins, who have won 33 of their last 60 games, may not be sellers at the deadline. Entering Sunday, Minnesota sat just one game back of the red-hot Boston Red Sox for the third American League Wild Card spot.

Additionally, the Twins are only three games back of the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central.

Minnesota’s front office has already made it clear it plans to compete this season by acquiring right-hander Tommy Nance from the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the month. Nance isn’t a huge get for the Twins, but the Twins likely wouldn’t have made the trade if they didn’t believe they could make a postseason run. Minnesota’s bullpen is easily the team’s weakness, so the club may look to add more bullpen reinforcements at the deadline.

How the Twins play from now until Aug. 3 will likely determine the fate of Jeffers, Ryan and others. Yankees and Rays fans should be hoping the Twins go on a losing streak.

Philadelphia Phillies Seeking Right-Handed Hitting Outfielder, Bullpen Help

Nightengale wrote that the Phillies were already seeking a right-handed hitting outfielder. Right-handed hitting outfielders who may be available include Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Taylor Ward, Jo Adell, Lane Thomas and Heliot Ramos.

Additionally, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the Athletics have received interest on their MLB outfielders.

Via Morosi on X: “MLB Trade Deadline note: The A’s have received inquiries on their MLB outfielders. (They have 5 on the active roster and Clarke on the IL.) The scenarios would involve the A’s trading an outfielder in exchange for young pitching.”

Three of the Athletics’ MLB outfielders hit from the right side: Henry Bolte, Denzel Clarke and Colby Thomas. The Phillies could be interested in acquiring one of those three.

Pittsburgh Pirates “Plan to be Aggressive” Without Increasing Payroll

Nightengale wrote that the Pirates plan to be aggressive at the trade deadline without increasing payroll. As Nightengale noted, Pittsburgh entered the All-Star break with the most runs scored (516) among all 30 MLB teams.

The Pirates need bullpen help. Pittsburgh’s relievers hold a poor 4.49 ERA and have blown 17 saves in 36 opportunities, the worst save percentage in MLB.

The Pirates are right in the thick of the playoff race, just one game back of the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins for the third NL Wild Card spot. If they can patch up their bullpen, the Pirates could be legitimate World Series contenders this fall. They have one of the best offenses in baseball and a young pitching staff led by one of the best starters in baseball, Paul Skenes.