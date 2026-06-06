New York Mets Release 31-Year-Old Pitcher Before Padres Game

On Saturday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the San Diego Padres (in California).

They are coming off a 5-0 win on Friday.

Luis Torrens led the team with two hits (including one home run) and two RBI’s.

New York Mets Release 31-Year-Old Pitcher

Ahead of Thursday’s game, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported the news that the Mets have released a player.

Sammon wrote: “The Mets granted the release of lefty reliever Anderson Severino for him to play in Japan, league sources said.”

Severino did not play in a game for the Mets.

He had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

Right now, the 31-year-old is 2-0 with a 1.31 ERA in 18 games.

The Syracuse Mets wrote (on June 1): “Anderson Severino is your Syracuse Mets Saves Leader for the month of May, presented by Recess Coffee!”

Looking At Severino

Severino appeared in six MLB games for the Chicago White Sox during the 2022 season.

He had signed a Minor League deal with the Mets over the offseason.

SNY Mets wrote (on November 25): “The Mets announced they have signed Anderson Severino to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training. Severino last pitched at the MLB level appearing in six games for the White Sox in 2022 with a 6.14 ERA. Severino spent the last two seasons in the Mexican League and had a 2.68 ERA in 43 appearances, striking out 46 in 37 innings last season.”

If Severino plays well in Japan, he could be an intriguing addition to another organization.

Teams are always in need of pitching depth.

Mets Right Now

The Mets have gotten off to a slow start to the 2026 season with a 28-35 record in 63 games.

They are currently at the bottom of the National League East.