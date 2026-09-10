New York Mets Star Francisco Lindor Sends Out 5-Word Post Before Yankees Series

On Thursday, the New York Mets have the day off following a series where they swept the Miami Marlins in Florida.

The Mets most recently won by a score of 15-14 (on Wednesday).

Francisco Lindor hit a home run during the victory.

New York Mets Star Francisco Lindor Sends Out 5-Word Post

The Mets will now head to the Bronx for a series with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees that starts on Friday.

On Thursday, Lindor made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Win! On to the next. #Mets #LGM”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@chado_2012: “The Yankee killer let’s go 🇵🇷”

@iamdannycasey: “world series back on next season 🏆”

@luke_lucked: “🐐”

@liberation.ruben: “Yankees next”

There were over 1,900 likes on his post in less than one hour.

Looking At Lindor

Lindor is in the middle of his 12th MLB season (and 6th with the Mets).

The five-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .229 with 80 hits, 18 home runs, 42 RBIs, 54 runs and three stolen bases in 89 games.

He spent the first six years of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

Looking At The Mets Right Now

The Mets have had a tough 2026 season, but have been playing much better as of late.

Right now, they are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 68-78 record in 146 games.

Over their last ten games, the Mets have gone 7-3 (and they are 34-38 in 72 games on the road).

Steve Gelbs of SNY wrote: “The Mets offense is absolutely humming. They’ve now scored 7+ runs in five of their last seven games.”

Following three games with the Yankees, the Mets will return home to host Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night at Citi Field.