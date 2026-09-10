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New York Mets Star Francisco Lindor Sends Out 5-Word Post Before Yankees Series

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets high fives teammates after scoring during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 08, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Mets have the day off following a series where they swept the Miami Marlins in Florida.

The Mets most recently won by a score of 15-14 (on Wednesday).

Francisco Lindor hit a home run during the victory.

New York Mets Star Francisco Lindor Sends Out 5-Word Post

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets reacts with Juan Soto #22 after hitting a three run home run during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 09, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

The Mets will now head to the Bronx for a series with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees that starts on Friday.

On Thursday, Lindor made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Win! On to the next. #Mets #LGM”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@chado_2012: “The Yankee killer let’s go 🇵🇷”

@iamdannycasey: “world series back on next season 🏆”

@luke_lucked: “🐐”

@liberation.ruben: “Yankees next”

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets scores during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 07, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

There were over 1,900 likes on his post in less than one hour.

Looking At Lindor

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets reacts to a pop fly during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 09, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Lindor is in the middle of his 12th MLB season (and 6th with the Mets).

The five-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .229 with 80 hits, 18 home runs, 42 RBIs, 54 runs and three stolen bases in 89 games.

He spent the first six years of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

Looking At The Mets Right Now

GettyJuan Soto #22 of the New York Mets looks on in the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 2, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Mets have had a tough 2026 season, but have been playing much better as of late.

Right now, they are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 68-78 record in 146 games.

Over their last ten games, the Mets have gone 7-3 (and they are 34-38 in 72 games on the road).

Steve Gelbs of SNY wrote: “The Mets offense is absolutely humming. They’ve now scored 7+ runs in five of their last seven games.”

Following three games with the Yankees, the Mets will return home to host Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night at Citi Field.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Star Francisco Lindor Sends Out 5-Word Post Before Yankees Series

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