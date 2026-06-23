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New York Mets Acquire 3-Year MLB Player From SF Giants

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 02: Manager Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Mets will host the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.

The series was supposed to start on Monday night (but the game was postponed).

Mets Acquire 3-Year MLB Player From SF Giants

GettyJared Oliva #56 of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portrait during photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, news came out the Mets had acquired Jared Oliva off waivers.

SNY Mets wrote: “The Mets have claimed outfielder Jared Oliva off waivers from the Giants and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse. Oliva has played parts of three seasons in the major leagues and played for the Giants earlier this season.”

Oliva had appeared in seven games for the Giants this year.

The 30-year-old has also spent part of two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2020-21).

Social Media Reacts To Oliva Claim

GettyJared Oliva #14 of the Pittsburgh Pirates avoids a high inside pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 21, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Acquire 3-Year MLB Player From SF Giants

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