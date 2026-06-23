New York Mets Acquire 3-Year MLB Player From SF Giants

On Tuesday, the New York Mets will host the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.

The series was supposed to start on Monday night (but the game was postponed).

Mets Acquire 3-Year MLB Player From SF Giants

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, news came out the Mets had acquired Jared Oliva off waivers.

SNY Mets wrote: “The Mets have claimed outfielder Jared Oliva off waivers from the Giants and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse. Oliva has played parts of three seasons in the major leagues and played for the Giants earlier this season.”

Oliva had appeared in seven games for the Giants this year.

The 30-year-old has also spent part of two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2020-21).

Social Media Reacts To Oliva Claim