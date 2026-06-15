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New York Mets Acquire 6-Year MLB Player Before Reds Series

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 02: Zack Short #18 of the Boston Red Sox bats against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Fenway Park on May 02, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Mets will be in Cincinnati for a series with the Reds.

They are coming off a strong showing where they won two out of three games against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

New York Mets Acquire 6-Year MLB Player

GettyZack Short #15 of the Detroit Tigers is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 10, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ahead of their series with the Reds, the Mets announced the news that they had claimed Zack Short off waivers from the Detroit Tigers.

SNY Mets wrote: “The Mets have claimed infielder Zack Short off waivers from the Tigers. Short has played for five MLB teams and appeared in 10 games for the Mets in 2024.”

Short is batting .167 with six hits, two RBIs and three runs 23 games this season.

Looking At Short’s MLB Career

GettyZack Short #38 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a walk off RBI single in the eleventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park on July 12, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

Short was picked in the 17th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Tigers and Mets, the 31-year-old has also had stints with the Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros over six MLB seasons.

He is batting .172 with 93 hits, 15 home runs, 69 RBIs, 63 runs and 10 stolen bases in 264 career games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyZack Short #59 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a RBI double in the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about the claim:

@TannersTigers: “Zack Shorts 2nd stint with the Tigers ends as he goes onto his 2nd stint with the Mets”

@knowpagne: “Brujan replacement I’m assuming”

@kc_atbat: “wasn’t ANYONE better than Zack Short out there?😭”

@iansanity1995: “The cycle for Zack Short continues Detroit to the Mets for the 2nd time in his career. Next stop will be the Bronx I’m sure”

@AHSodergren: “Would have preferred Arcia off the DFA piles”

Mets Right Now

GettyCarlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets walks off the mound after a pitching change during the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on May 25, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

The Mets are 32-39 in 71 games, which has them at the bottom of the National League East.

They are 14-21 in 35 games away from Citi Field.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Acquire 6-Year MLB Player Before Reds Series

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