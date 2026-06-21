Mets Acquire 125-RBI Infielder in Intriguing Move

The New York Mets have made an intriguing move to add an impact bat to the organization.

New York acquired 26-year-old infielder Taylor Darden from the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League in Independent Ball, according to the MLB transaction page. Darden can play second base, third base, and left field, and was an impact bat in Indy ball.

Darden played college baseball at Incarnate Word before transferring to McNeese State for his final season. He ended up signing with the Boise Hawks in Indy ball in 2025 and had a stellar year as he hit .429 with 18 home runs and 125 RBIs, showing how good his bat can be.

However, nothing came from that season, so he signed with Southern Maryland in Indy ball again and continued to have success. He hit .314 with 7 home runs and 53 RBIs in 46 games, which led to the Mets trading for his rights.

After the trade, the Mets assigned Darden to the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of New York. He will begin his affiliated career in High-A, but given his age, if he continues to hit, he could fly through the system.

Mets Could Get Lindor Back Soon

New York, meanwhile, could also get an impact infielder back to the MLB roster.

Start shortstop Francisco Lindor is on a rehab assignment, and after Sunday, the Mets will talk to him to see if he’s ready to rejoin the big league club.

“This is a guy that knows himself better than anybody,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said on Thursday. “He’s going to let us know if he needs more at-bats, or physically how he’s feeling, and we’ll go from there.”

Getting Lindor back will be a big boost to the Mets’ roster, which is trying to stay afloat and compete for a playoff spot.

“We know what he represents, the meaning for this team and what he brings to the table, his presence, the position he plays, just the type of player he is,” Mendoza said. “I think it’s just good for everyone in there to know that, ‘OK, he’s getting closer,’ because I’m pretty sure none of those guys had an idea how close he was. But now that we got the news, I’m pretty sure that those guys are going to feel it.”

Lindor is a five-time MLB All-Star.

New York’s Trade Deadline Plans Revealed

The Mets missed the playoffs last season, which was a shock, and now could miss them again.

With the Mets outside of a playoff spot, it’s uncertain what they will do at the August 3 trade deadline. Yet, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com believes New York will likely stay pat at the deadline.

“As we sit here in mid-June, the most likely strategy I see for the Mets is standing pat, largely for the reasons you state. If you’re not trading players for significant returns, like the Mets did in 2023 (focus on the process there, not the long-term result), what’s even the point? Might as well keep everyone, try to make a last-ditch run at the playoffs, and if that doesn’t work out, at least tag Peralta with a qualifying offer. Maybe that changes if someone backs up the Brink’s truck for Peralta at the Deadline, but unless he starts pitching much better very soon, that seems unlikely,” DiComo wrote.

The Mets are 34-42 and last in the NL East.