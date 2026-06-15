2-Year New York Mets Player Cut By Current MLB Team

On Sunday, the San Diego Padres finished their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

The Padres won by a score of 5-2.

2-Year Mets Player Cut By Current Team

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Padres announced a series of roster moves.

One of those decisions was to designate Ty Adcock for assignment.

The Padres wrote (via X): “We have placed C Freddy Fermin on the 7-day concussion IL and selected the contract of C Blake Hunt (No. 26) from Triple-A El Paso. To make room on the 40-man roster, we have designated RHP Ty Adcock for assignment.”

Adcock did not appear in a game for San Diego.

Looking At Adcock

Adcock was picked in the 8th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He spent the first season of his career with the Seattle Mariners (2023).

Following Seattle, Adcock had spent the last two seasons with the New York Mets.

Over 18 career games, Adcock has gone 0-0 with a 5.48 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if another team makes a claim (or trades) for the 29-year-old now that he is available.

Social Media Reacts To Adcock News

Here’s what people were saying:

@JB_Rad619: “The Padres could’ve moved Jake Cronenworth on the 60 day IL retro to May 5th to make room on the 40 man rather than DFA Adcock but didn’t. This leads me to believe that they feel he will be back by July 4th.”

@amaescamilla: “Ty Adcock, we hardly knew ye!”

@SteveUnoTres: “Elon’s Ty Adcock has lost his 40-man spot. There will be an update on his status in the next week.”

@Jacinator_123_: “Ngl I forgot we even had Adcock”

Mets And Padres Right Now

The Mets are the last-place team in the National League East with a 32-39 record in 71 games.

Meanwhile, the Padres are the second-place team in the National League West with a 37-33 record in 70 games.