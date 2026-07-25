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New York Mets Add 3-Year MLB Player During Dodgers Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 25: Eric Wagaman #39 of the New York Mets celebrates with teammate A.J. Ewing #9 after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field on June 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Mets will be back at Citi Field to host the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second game of their series.

They are coming off a 4-2 loss on Friday night.

New York Mets Add 3-Year MLB Player

GettyEric Wagaman #39 of the New York Mets runs to first base during a game at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, news came out that the Mets had called up Eric Wagaman.

Max Goodman of NJ.com wrote: “The Mets placed Juan Soto on the injured list with a left calf strain. Soto missed a few weeks on the IL in April because of a right calf strain. Eric Wagaman was called up to take Soto’s spot on the active roster.”

Wagaman had been in Triple-A.

He has appeared in 21 games for the Mets this season.

GettyEric Wagaman #39 of the New York Mets at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Looking At Wagaman

GettyEric Wagaman #33 of the Miami Marlins hits a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at loanDepot park on August 05, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Wagaman was picked in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees.

He has spent part of three seasons in the MLB with the Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins (and Mets).

Over 179 career games, the 28-year-old is batting .244 with 143 hits, 13 home runs, 67 RBIs, 65 runs and four stolen bases.

Looking At The Mets

GettyFrancisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets celebrates his eighth inning home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on July 24, 2026 in New York City.

The Mets have had a very tough season, as they are at the bottom of the National League East with a 43-61 record in 104 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 21-29 in 50 games at home).

After the Dodgers, the Mets will remain at home to host the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Dodgers Right Now

GettyMax Muncy #13, Shohei Ohtani #17 and Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 24, 2026 in New York City.

The Dodgers are the top team in the National League West with a 66-38 record in 104 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 35-19 in 54 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Add 3-Year MLB Player During Dodgers Series

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