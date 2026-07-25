New York Mets Add 3-Year MLB Player During Dodgers Series

On Saturday, the New York Mets will be back at Citi Field to host the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second game of their series.

They are coming off a 4-2 loss on Friday night.

New York Mets Add 3-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Saturday’s game, news came out that the Mets had called up Eric Wagaman.

Max Goodman of NJ.com wrote: “The Mets placed Juan Soto on the injured list with a left calf strain. Soto missed a few weeks on the IL in April because of a right calf strain. Eric Wagaman was called up to take Soto’s spot on the active roster.”

Wagaman had been in Triple-A.

He has appeared in 21 games for the Mets this season.

Looking At Wagaman

Wagaman was picked in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees.

He has spent part of three seasons in the MLB with the Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins (and Mets).

Over 179 career games, the 28-year-old is batting .244 with 143 hits, 13 home runs, 67 RBIs, 65 runs and four stolen bases.

Looking At The Mets

The Mets have had a very tough season, as they are at the bottom of the National League East with a 43-61 record in 104 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 21-29 in 50 games at home).

After the Dodgers, the Mets will remain at home to host the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are the top team in the National League West with a 66-38 record in 104 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 35-19 in 54 games on the road).