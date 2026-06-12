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Former New York Mets All-Star Struggling With Current MLB Team

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Jeff McNeil #1 of the New York Mets bats during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Mets will open up a series with the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Former Mets All-Star Struggling With Current MLB Team

GettyJeff McNeil #22 of the Athletics rounds the bases on a solo home run during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 20, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that a recent Mets star is struggling with his current MLB team.

Jeff McNeil is batting .232 with 47 hits, two home runs, 15 RBI’s, 15 runs and one stolen base in 63 games for the Athletics.

The 34-year-old was traded over the offseason.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 22, 2025): “Full trade, per ESPN sources: A’s receive: Jeff McNeil and $5.75 million (to help cover his $15.75 million salary; the Mets also would pay his $2 million buyout if his option isn’t exercised) Mets receive: RHP Yordan Rodriguez

Looking At McNeil’s Career

GettyMJeff McNeil #1 of the New York Mets runs out a ground ball in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 27, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Mets All-Star Struggling With Current MLB Team

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