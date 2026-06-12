Former New York Mets All-Star Struggling With Current MLB Team

On Friday night, the New York Mets will open up a series with the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Former Mets All-Star Struggling With Current MLB Team

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that a recent Mets star is struggling with his current MLB team.

Jeff McNeil is batting .232 with 47 hits, two home runs, 15 RBI’s, 15 runs and one stolen base in 63 games for the Athletics.

The 34-year-old was traded over the offseason.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 22, 2025): “Full trade, per ESPN sources: A’s receive: Jeff McNeil and $5.75 million (to help cover his $15.75 million salary; the Mets also would pay his $2 million buyout if his option isn’t exercised) Mets receive: RHP Yordan Rodriguez”

Looking At McNeil’s Career