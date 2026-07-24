New York Mets Announce Clay Holmes Decision Before Dodgers Series

The New York Mets are set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game weekend series (at home).

It hasn’t been the season the Mets have hoped for, as they sit at 43-60 (last place in NL East). However, the schedule must go on, and on Friday, their series with the Dodgers marks a rematch of the 2024 NLCS.

New York has been without starter Clay Holmes for quite some time now, but despite his absense from the starting rotation, Clay Holmes is still gaining a lot of trade speculation and interest, as the Aug. 3rd deadline approaches.

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Clay Holmes Set for Rehab Stint

On Thursday evening, Clay Holmes popped up on the MLB.com transactions tracker.

MLB.com wrote: “New York Mets sent RHP Clay Holmes on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.”

It’s a fairly quiet announcement, and one that should surface later in the day, when the Mets announce their official roster moves before their series with the Dodgers.

Trading Clay Holmes could be a good opportunity for the Mets to gain back some of the prospect capital that they lost this offseason in the several trades they made.

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Clay Holmes This Season

Clay Holmes’ last MLB start came on May 15 against the New York Yankees.

Across nine starts this season, he holds a pitching record of 4-4 with an ERA of 2.39 in 52.2 innings pitched (45 K’s).

After several years of primarily being a reliever, Holmes transitioned into a full-time starter with the New York Mets last season. In 31 starts last season, he boasted an ERA of 3.53 across 165+ innings.

Now, he’s gaining trade interest (as a starter), and he’s a very interesting piece to keep an eye on as trade deadine season is officially upon us.

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