New York Mets Quietly Announce Injury To 6-Year MLB Player In Organization

On Sunday, the New York Mets finished their series with the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.

They won by a score of 4-3.

With the victory, the Mets pulled off a three-game sweep.

New York Mets Announce Injury To 6-Year MLB Player

Also on Sunday, the Mets announced injury news at the Triple-A level.

MLB.com wrote (on August 16): “Syracuse Mets placed SS Vidal Bruján on the 7-day injured list.”

Bruján has appeared in nine games for the Mets this year.

His most recent MLB appearance came on June 15.

Looking At Bruján

Bruján has spent part of six seasons at the MLB level.

He has also had stops with the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves.

The 28-year-old is batting .197 with 117 hits, five home runs, 49 RBIs, 80 runs and 16 stolen bases in 270 career games.

Bruján played in a career-high 102 games for the Marlins in 2024.

He is a solid piece of depth for the Mets to have in their organization.

Looking At The Mets Right Now

The Mets have had a tough season in 2026.

That said, they are playing much better as of late.

Right now, the Mets are the last-place team in the National League East with a 56-69 record in 125 games.

Over their last ten games, the Mets have gone 7-3.

They will now remain at home to host Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres with the series starting on Monday night at Citi Field.