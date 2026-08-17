New York Mets Quietly Announce Injury To 6-Year MLB Player In Organization

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 17: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 28-year-old is batting .197 with 117 hits, five home runs, 49 RBIs, 80 runs and 16 stolen bases in 270 career games.
GettyVidal Bruján #17 of the Miami Marlins singles scoring Nick Gordon to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals in the 10th inning at loanDepot park on June 18, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
Bruján played in a career-high 102 games for the Marlins in 2024.
He is a solid piece of depth for the Mets to have in their organization.
Looking At The Mets Right Now
GettyKodai Senga #34 and Jared Young #29 of the New York Mets celebrate with their teammates after defeating the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on August 16, 2026 in New York City.
The Mets have had a tough season in 2026.
That said, they are playing much better as of late.
Right now, the Mets are the last-place team in the National League East with a 56-69 record in 125 games.
GettyLuis Torrens #13 of the New York Mets celebrates his fourth inning two run home run against the Washington Nationals with his teammates in the dugout at Citi Field on August 16, 2026 in New York City.
Over their last ten games, the Mets have gone 7-3.
They will now remain at home to host Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres with the series starting on Monday night at Citi Field.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the New York Mets finished their series with the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.They won by a score of 4-3.With the victory, the Mets pulled off a three-game sweep.New York Mets Announce Injury To 6-Year MLB PlayerAlso on Sunday, the Mets announced injury news at the Triple-A level.MLB.com wrote (on August 16): “Syracuse Mets […]
New York Mets Quietly Announce Injury To 6-Year MLB Player In Organization