New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Change During Brewers Series

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Mets will finish their series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Most recently, the Mets won 4-0 on Tuesday.

Juan Soto finished with one walk and one strikeout.

New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Mets 7/22 A. Ewing CF F. Lindor SS B. Bichette 3B C. Benge LF J. Polanco DH J. Young 1B M. Semien 2B B. Baty RF F. Alvarez C C. Scott SP”

Soto is not in the lineup on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old is in the middle of his second season playing for the Mets.

Right now, he is batting .283 with 83 hits, 21 home runs, 52 RBIs, 46 runs and seven stolen bases in 83 games.

Before the Mets, Soto also had stops with the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees over nine total seasons in the MLB.

He won the 2019 World Series title with the Nationals.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@K1NGS1MMONS: “They aren’t trying to win guys, this season is over.”

@HosenMark: “Don’t no why Soto cant dh over Polanco. Looks like Mets not trying hard enough.”

@EDarezzi: “Where’s Robert??? One game back then off again. I get not playing him in the outfield but have him DH. WTH no wonder this team can’t get in gear. David Stearns is responsible for this disastrous situation 💯”

@KnickWitDaKnack: “Baty in the outfield, where he is terrible and it affects him at the plate? No Soto? No Luis Robert Jr who needs to be showcased before the trade deadline while playing Baty in RF who is absolutely lost out there? Make any of this make sense!!”

Mets Right Now

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 43-59 record in 102 games.

They will host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.