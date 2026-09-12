New York Mets Announce Release of Young Pitcher Amid Yankees Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets speaks to the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
New York released the right-hander before the Yankees series. However, the news of his release didn’t show up on the transactions log until the series began.
The Mets signed Sevilla to a minor-league deal on Jan. 18, 2025. He was born on Nov. 15, 2007, in Zapopan, JA, Mexico.
New York assigned Sevilla to the DSL (Dominican Summer League) Mets Orange shortly after signing him.
The Mets placed Sevilla on the 60-day injured list on July 6, 2025. New York activated the right-hander on Nov. 6, 2025.
Sevilla had been on the Mets’ DSL rosters this year before being released. There are no available stats for Sevilla’s time in the Mets organization.
New York Mets Right Now
The Mets won seven of their last 10 games. Before the Yankees series, the Mets swept the Miami Marlins in three games at loanDepot Park in Miami.
With a 68-79 record, the Mets are already eliminated from winning the National League East. They are 18 1/2 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.
The Mets aren’t eliminated from postseason contention quite yet, as they trail the San Diego Padres by 11 games for the final National League Wild Card spot. Barring an absolute miracle, New York will be eliminated from the playoffs soon.
After the Yankees series, the Mets will begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on Monday. Then, New York will host the Philadelphia Phillies for a four-game set.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Mets announced they released a young pitcher amid their series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
New York Mets Announce Release of Young Pitcher Amid Yankees Series