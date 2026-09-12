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New York Mets Announce Release of Young Pitcher Amid Yankees Series

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Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets speaks to the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Mets began a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

The Yankees won 6-4 on Friday. Game 2 began on Saturday afternoon. The finale will commence on Sunday afternoon.

During the series, the Mets quietly announced they released a young pitcher from the organization.

New York Mets Announced Release of Young Pitcher During New York Yankees Series

New York Mets v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 17: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The New York Mets released 18-year-old right-handed pitcher Arturo Sevilla from the organization, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

New York released the right-hander before the Yankees series. However, the news of his release didn’t show up on the transactions log until the series began.

New York Mets v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 10: A New York Mets cap and glove in the dug out during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at the Nationals Park on April 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Mets signed Sevilla to a minor-league deal on Jan. 18, 2025. He was born on Nov. 15, 2007, in Zapopan, JA, Mexico.

New York assigned Sevilla to the DSL (Dominican Summer League) Mets Orange shortly after signing him.

New York Mets v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 10: A New York Mets cap and glove in the dug out during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at the Nationals Park on April 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Mets placed Sevilla on the 60-day injured list on July 6, 2025. New York activated the right-hander on Nov. 6, 2025.

Sevilla had been on the Mets’ DSL rosters this year before being released. There are no available stats for Sevilla’s time in the Mets organization.

New York Mets Right Now

New York Mets v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 09: Christopher Morel #28 of the New York Mets high fives teammates after hitting a two run home run during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 09, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Mets won seven of their last 10 games. Before the Yankees series, the Mets swept the Miami Marlins in three games at loanDepot Park in Miami.

With a 68-79 record, the Mets are already eliminated from winning the National League East. They are 18 1/2 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

New York Mets v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 09: Christopher Morel #28 of the New York Mets reacts alongside Francisco Lindor #12 after scoring during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on September 09, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Mets aren’t eliminated from postseason contention quite yet, as they trail the San Diego Padres by 11 games for the final National League Wild Card spot. Barring an absolute miracle, New York will be eliminated from the playoffs soon.

After the Yankees series, the Mets will begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on Monday. Then, New York will host the Philadelphia Phillies for a four-game set.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Mets Announce Release of Young Pitcher Amid Yankees Series

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