New York Mets Announce Release of Young Pitcher Amid Yankees Series

The New York Mets began a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

The Yankees won 6-4 on Friday. Game 2 began on Saturday afternoon. The finale will commence on Sunday afternoon.

During the series, the Mets quietly announced they released a young pitcher from the organization.

New York Mets Announced Release of Young Pitcher During New York Yankees Series

The New York Mets released 18-year-old right-handed pitcher Arturo Sevilla from the organization, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

New York released the right-hander before the Yankees series. However, the news of his release didn’t show up on the transactions log until the series began.

The Mets signed Sevilla to a minor-league deal on Jan. 18, 2025. He was born on Nov. 15, 2007, in Zapopan, JA, Mexico.

New York assigned Sevilla to the DSL (Dominican Summer League) Mets Orange shortly after signing him.

The Mets placed Sevilla on the 60-day injured list on July 6, 2025. New York activated the right-hander on Nov. 6, 2025.

Sevilla had been on the Mets’ DSL rosters this year before being released. There are no available stats for Sevilla’s time in the Mets organization.

New York Mets Right Now

The Mets won seven of their last 10 games. Before the Yankees series, the Mets swept the Miami Marlins in three games at loanDepot Park in Miami.

With a 68-79 record, the Mets are already eliminated from winning the National League East. They are 18 1/2 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

The Mets aren’t eliminated from postseason contention quite yet, as they trail the San Diego Padres by 11 games for the final National League Wild Card spot. Barring an absolute miracle, New York will be eliminated from the playoffs soon.

After the Yankees series, the Mets will begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on Monday. Then, New York will host the Philadelphia Phillies for a four-game set.