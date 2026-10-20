Before Bo Bichette’s Decision, Mets’ $126 Million Infielder Could Also Become a Casualty

New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette’s decision will shape the team’s immediate future as he ponders his financial options. Five days after the World Series ends, the 28-year-old can choose to opt in for next season, keeping the left side the same. Or, with an opt-out of his contract, the left side of the infield will undergo a change. At the same time, Marcus Semien’s job at second base does not look completely secure.

Despite having a $26 million annual contract that extends through next season, his position on the team appears uncertain. Semien, who turned 36 in September, hit a career low. 219 and could become an unintended casualty of Bichette’s decision. More importantly, the oncoming wave of infield prospects could force the franchise to free up second base as the young talent continues to improve.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com sees Bichette staying.

“Bichette did not play like a $42 million player in 2026, and it’s debatable if he was at that level even before signing his deal; at the time, Bichette’s career. 806 OPS ranked 39th among active Major League players. In 2026, Bichette’s career OPS fell to .788, which now ranks 53rd among active players. Even in a thin free-agent market for hitters, it would be next to impossible for Bichette to come anywhere close to a $42 million AAV with a new team.”

Yet, either way, that may not save Semien.

Bo Bichette on being in New York: My wife loves living there, I like living there. It’s a comfortable situation for us. As tough as it is to play in New York, I think there is something special about having that type of expectation on you, something about trying to climb that mountain.” (Via @NYPost_Mets) — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) October 6, 2026

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The Numbers Don’t Lie

To say both Bichette and Semien struggled during their first season in New York remains an understatement. Semien’s bat, according to Baseball Savant, continues to decline. For example, his exit velocity (how fast the ball jumps off the bat) sat at 86.8 mph, the lowest since 2020.

Moreover, the breaking-ball surface was his sworn enemy in 2026. 52 of his strikeouts came with the breaking ball, Semien’s most since 2021. Defensively, Semien’s Gold Glove defense has also faded. His range dissipated. According to Baseball-Reference, the veteran’s ability and range are now below league average.

“If Marcus Semien continues to look similar to the player he was this past season, the Mets should be quickly prepared to turn to Jefferson Rojas as the starter at second base. And given Stearns’ comments about the situation at the end of the season, that seems to be a likely scenario.” Who should be the Mets’ second baseman in 2027? Breaking down the options (via @DannyAbriano) https://t.co/yDUD7qH7q8 — SNY (@SNYtv) October 19, 2026

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The Rise

Top prospect Jefferson Rojas continues to hit the cover off the ball in Winter League. Before that, the 21-year-old hit 27 home runs, with 93 runs batted in, with a slash line of .338/.505/.843, which is superb for an infielder. Defensively, a fielding percentage of .942 eclipses anything that Semien accomplished in the field.

Monster night for Mets top prospect Jefferson Rojas in winter league action: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI https://t.co/Epu3HCpZby — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) October 18, 2026

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The Issue

If Bichette opts out, the Mets will need to fill a hole at third base, something that Rojas can slide into, providing strong defense and power potential. Rojas would likely be a strong candidate to take over the third base position. At the same time, an opt-in muddies the situation at second base. The Mets cannot keep Rojas in the minors too long. As a result, Semien will need to keep his second-base job, which now looks tenuous at best.

Additionally, prospects like Emilien Pitre and Mitch Voit look MLB-ready. Bichette opting out makes room for multiple players. Either way, Semien was needed to play to one of the other troublesome Mets’ contracts, Jorge Polanco. If not, the franchise will need to eat the majority of his contract and trade Semien.