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New York Mets Announce Sudden Bo Bichette Change After 2-Hit Performance

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 07: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets advances to third during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 07, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

They are coming off a 9-4 win on Monday.

Bo Bichette (who started at 3rd base) finished with two hits, one walk, one RBI and one run.

New York Mets Announce Sudden Bo Bichette Change

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets reaches on a fielders choice , Juan Soto scores during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 07, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

For Tuesday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Mets 9/8 F. Lindor SS J. Soto LF B. Bichette DH C. Benge RF J. Young 1B M. Semien 2B A. Ewing CF B. Baty 3B F. Alvarez C S. Manaea SP”

Bichette has been moved to DH on Tuesday.

The two-time All-Star is in the middle of his first year playing for the Mets.

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets hits an RBI single during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 07, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

He had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Right now, Bichette is batting .266 with 149 hits, 16 home runs, 72 RBIs, 71 runs and two stolen bases in 142 games this year.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Tuesday

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets reaches on a fielders choice , Juan Soto scores during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 07, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Tuesday:

@SoLuBroadcasts: “Imagine this line up with Pete at 1st. Never forgive this.”

@URNIN_69: “Do to them what they did to us at the end of last season.”

@jonsuarezdj: “I want to live in a world where I don’t see Brett Baty on a Mets lineup card ever #LGM”

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets reaches on a fielders choice , Juan Soto scores during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 07, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

@Wsp_Joelitoo: “Manaea has to lock in now. Hasn’t been his best the last couple starts.”

@Dpress123: “We’re a playoff team with Pete in this lineup”

Looking At The Mets

The Mets are the last-place team in the National League East with a 66-78 record in 144 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 32-38 in 70 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Announce Sudden Bo Bichette Change After 2-Hit Performance

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