New York Mets Announce Sudden Bo Bichette Change After 2-Hit Performance

On Tuesday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

They are coming off a 9-4 win on Monday.

Bo Bichette (who started at 3rd base) finished with two hits, one walk, one RBI and one run.

New York Mets Announce Sudden Bo Bichette Change

For Tuesday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Mets 9/8 F. Lindor SS J. Soto LF B. Bichette DH C. Benge RF J. Young 1B M. Semien 2B A. Ewing CF B. Baty 3B F. Alvarez C S. Manaea SP”

Bichette has been moved to DH on Tuesday.

The two-time All-Star is in the middle of his first year playing for the Mets.

He had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Right now, Bichette is batting .266 with 149 hits, 16 home runs, 72 RBIs, 71 runs and two stolen bases in 142 games this year.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Tuesday

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Tuesday:

@SoLuBroadcasts: “Imagine this line up with Pete at 1st. Never forgive this.”

@URNIN_69: “Do to them what they did to us at the end of last season.”

@jonsuarezdj: “I want to live in a world where I don’t see Brett Baty on a Mets lineup card ever #LGM”

@Wsp_Joelitoo: “Manaea has to lock in now. Hasn’t been his best the last couple starts.”

@Dpress123: “We’re a playoff team with Pete in this lineup”

Looking At The Mets

The Mets are the last-place team in the National League East with a 66-78 record in 144 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 32-38 in 70 games on the road).