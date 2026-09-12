Blue Jays, Yankees Get Strong Free Agent Take on Mets’ Bo Bichette

New York Mets‘ Bo Bichette has a decision to make this offseason. He can forgo the $42 million per season he’s owed over the next two seasons ($84 million total) and opt out to become a free agent.

Bichette has been batting .263 with 152 hits, 16 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 72 runs scored in 146 games this season, per StatMuse. Nonetheless, the 28-year-old has been hitting .293 with 100 hits, 11 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 44 runs scored in 87 games for the Mets since June 1, per StatMuse.

With the Mets’ 2026 season winding down and the team heading toward missing the playoffs for a second straight season, Patrick McAvoy of Fastball on SI believes Bichette will have suitors this offseason, including the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.

Starting with the Yankees, if Bichette wants to remain in New York, McAvoy sees a potential there in the Bronx.

“The New York Yankees are contenders right now, but they have some questions in the infield beyond the 2026 season. Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be a free agent,” McAvoy wrote in a Sept. 11 article.

“George Lombard Jr. likely will be at shortstop. But what about third base? Ryan McMahon has one more season on his deal, but is batting .214. Bichette could help New York either at second base — if Chisholm leaves — or third base.”

After a challenging start to the season, Bichette settled into New York. Would he really want to start over in a new city after finally getting comfortable in the Big Apple?

Would a Return to the Blue Jays Make Sense for Bo Bichette?

If Bichette does decide that New York isn’t for him, McAvoy notes that a return to the Toronto Blue Jays would be ideal. Bichette hit .294 with 904 hits, 111 home runs, 437 RBIs, and 438 runs scored in 748 games during his time in Toronto, per StatMuse.

“The Blue Jays’ lineup has been brutal so far this season,” McAvoy added in his article. “In fact, the Blue Jays have been a disappointment in general after making it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series last year. Bichette struggled early on this year, but he’s slashing .265/.317/.399 with a .716 OPS now, along with 16 homers and 73 RBIs in 144 games played.

“The 28-year-old turned his season around and would immediately make the Blue Jays’ lineup better. Plus, these two sides certainly are familiar with one another after Bichette spent the first seven seasons of his career in Toronto. If Bichette opts out, a reunion makes too much sense.”

Bo Bichette Urged to Stay Put With the Mets

Meanwhile, John Harper of SNY believes that Bichette should look to opt in, given that the infielder might not get $42 million per year over the next two years that are still left on his contract, per Spotrac. He could earn more than the $84 million remaining on his current deal, but he would need to sign a longer contract to do so.

“You’ve got the lockout coming,” Harper said in a Sept. 11 video on SNY’s YouTube channel. “You’re not sure what the salary structure is going to look like, if there’s a cap or not. I think that’s part of it too. [Bichette] has been good since the terrible start, but I was looking at it, and he’s not a superstar. He’s a really good offensive player [and] has got an under .800 OPS in the second half, when he’s done most of his best hitting.

“He doesn’t hit for a lot of power [and] he’s been a clutch guy again since the bad start, hitting almost .300 with runners in scoring position. To me, [$84 million] for the next two years; you can go out in the market after that [but] you’re not getting [$42 million] a year anymore. Now you’re getting a longer contract, but I would stick it out for these two years and then maybe take my chance.”