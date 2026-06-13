New York Mets Announce Sudden Bo Bichette Change During Braves Series

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

They most recently won by a score of 7-5 (on Friday).

Bo Bichette led the way with a grand slam.

New York Mets Announce Sudden Bo Bichette

For Saturday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Updated Mets 6/13 C. Benge CF B. Bichette 3B J. Soto LF M. Vientos 1B M. Semien 2B F. Alvarez C E. Wagaman DH M. Melendez RF V. Bruján SS S. Manaea SP”

Bichette has been moved to third base for the first time since May 30.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .232 with 64 hits, eight home runs, 40 RBI’s, 33 runs and one stolen base in 69 games.

Bichette is in his first season with New York.

He had spent the last seven years on the Toronto Blue Jays, helping them reach the World Series in 2025.

Social Media Reacts To Saturday’s Lineup