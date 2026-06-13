NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a sacrifice fly during the fourth inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Bichette has been moved to third base for the first time since May 30.
The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .232 with 64 hits, eight home runs, 40 RBI’s, 33 runs and one stolen base in 69 games.
GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets celebrates a second inning grand slam with teammates MJ Melendez #1 and Juan Soto #22 during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 12, 2026 in New York City.
Bichette is in his first season with New York.
He had spent the last seven years on the Toronto Blue Jays, helping them reach the World Series in 2025.
Social Media Reacts To Saturday’s Lineup
GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets rounds first base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on April 28, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.They most recently won by a score of 7-5 (on Friday).Bo Bichette led the way with a grand slam.New York Mets Announce Sudden Bo BichetteFor Saturday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.Via Underdog MLB: “Updated Mets […]
New York Mets Announce Sudden Bo Bichette Change During Braves Series