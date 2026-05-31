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New York Mets Make Bo Bichette Change Before Marlins Series Finale

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets rounds first base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on April 28, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Mets will finish their series with the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

The Mets are coming off a 6-1 win on Saturday.

Bo Bichette (who started at third base) finished with one walk.

Mets Make Bo Bichette Change

GettyConnor Norby #1 of the Miami Marlins is caught stealing second base during the fourth inning by Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 29, 2026 in New York City.

For Sunday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Mets 5/31 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto LF J. Young DH M. Vientos 1B A. Ewing CF B. Baty 3B M. Semien 2B L. Torrens C N. McLean SP”

Bichette is batting second in the lineup, but he has moved back to shortstop.

Brett Baty will get the start at third base.

@Metsmerized wrote: “The Mets go for the sweep this afternoon at Citi Field! Pitching matchup: RHP Nolan McLean (4.40 ERA) gets the ball for the Mets while LHP John King (1.93 ERA) will open for Miami in a bullpen game.”

Looking At Bichette

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 09, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Mets 2-1.

Bichette is in his first season with the Mets after seven years with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The two-time MLB All-Star is batting .222 with 52 hits, five home runs, 27 RBI’s, 27 runs and one stolen base in 58 games.

Considering what they are paying him, the Mets will need Bichette to turn things around soon.

Spotrac wrote (on January 16): “Bo Bichette’s 3-year, $126M contract with the #Mets includes no deferred compensation, a full no trade clause, and player options in 2027 & 2028.”

Mets Right Now

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets runs to third base during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 24, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 25-33 record in 58 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 14-15 in 29 games at home).

Following the Marlins, the Mets will visit the Seattle Mariners on Monday night in Washington.

Marlins Right Now

GettyKyle Stowers #28 of the Miami Marlins follows through on his fifth inning RBI double against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 29, 2026 in New York City.

The Marlins are one spot ahead of the Mets as the fourth-place team in the division with a 26-33 record in 59 games.

They are 8-18 in 26 games on the road.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Make Bo Bichette Change Before Marlins Series Finale

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