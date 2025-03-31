Mets Have Possible ‘Ace’ Hidden in Plain Sight

The New York Mets brought back the core offensive group from last season that advanced to the National League Championship Series, while making at least one significant addition. So it stands to reason that the team has many of the pieces in place to make a return to postseason play in 2025.

FanSided recently looked at the Mets’ playoff chances, highlighting three of their “real strengths” to propel those playoff hopes. In addition to the experience from last year’s run, Terrence Jordan cited the “star power” at the plate, with Juan Soto added to a lineup that boasts Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. He also noted the team’s “trade pieces and deep pockets” that enable in-season acquisitions to plug the inevitable holes in the lineup.

However, one important aspect of the team that was notably absent from the article was pitching.

In particular, starting pitching has been a concern for Mets fans heading into the season. With injuries to Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, the Mets are not without questions in the rotation, leaving president of baseball operations David Stearn to explain why the team hasn’t actively searched outside the organization for answers.

“We think we have really talented pitchers,” Stearns told SNY. “And it’s the talented pitchers that are in our rotation right now. It’s the talented pitchers who are presently on the IL and it’s the talented pitchers who may be in the rotation later in the year.”

A few national pundits feel the Mets may already have a pitcher in the system who could make a difference “later in the year:” Brandon Sproat.

Pundits Predict Brandon Sproat Will Join Mets Staff by Mid-Season

The 24-year-old right-hander was drafted out of the University of Florida by the Mets in the second round of the 2024 draft. The team’s No. 1 prospect, Sproat quickly rose through the Mets system last year, with stops at High-A and Double-A before ending with seven starts for Triple-A Syracuse.

In mid-March, Sports Illustrated examined Sproat’s “ace potential” to suggest the Mets needn’t make any drastic trades. Noting the desires of the front office to let Sproat enjoy “significant success” at Triple-A before debuting in the Major Leagues, Pat Ragazzo wrote the Mets will likely be able to add Sproat and his triple-digit fastball before the trade deadline.

Similarly, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Reports forecasted over the weekend that Sproat will start at least 20 games for the Mets this season. In a “1 Bold Prediction for Every MLB Team in 2025” piece, Reuter touted Sproat as “one of the biggest breakout prospects of 2024,” stating that he is “the unquestioned top pitcher” in the Mets farm system.

“He had a 3.40 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 116.1 innings last year and closed out the season at Triple-A, so it’s only a matter of time before he gets a look,” Reuter wrote.

Brandon Sproat Struggles in First 2025 Start But Has Confidence in New Pitches

Sproat didn’t get off to the start he would have liked for Syracuse. Facing the Worcester Red Sox on Sunday at Polar Park in Massachusetts, Sproat was not able to get through three innings, with only 32 of his 57 pitches landing for strikes. Sproat allowed four earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts and three walks, as Syracuse went on to lose 12-0.

However, Sproat was able to utilize his entire pitch arsenal, which he expanded during the offseason to add a new two-seam sinking fastball, as well as a sweeper and a change-up that Syracuse Mets manager Dick Scott called “amazing” this spring.

“I’ve got confidence behind them already, but as the year goes on, those pitches will get better,” Sproat said. “Everyone’s arsenal suits to their strengths. I think my stuff is really good. I’m just gonna keep building on those things.”