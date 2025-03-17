Injured Mets Pitcher Clears Major Hurdle

In an era of bad news on starting pitchers for one New York team, the Mets boasted a positive report on one of their top hurlers.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed to reporters on March 13 that Sean Manaea had been cleared to start throwing after a follow-up MRI on his right oblique removed any concerns.

“He’s clear,” Mendoza said. “He played catch for the first time two days ago, so yeah, he’s symptom free, he’s doing good, and … he’s starting his throwing progression.”

Sean Manaea Starts Throwing Program Following Right Oblique Injury

The injury began bothering Manaea shortly after camp opened, and in late February, the Mets declared him unavailable for opening day.

“From my end, it’s very, very disappointing,” Manaea said after the initial reports, which indicated a mid-to-late April return at the earliest. “I hate being injured. If I’m not out there pitching, doing my job, it sucks. I’m going to do everything I can to get there as healthy and as quick as possible.”

It appears Manaea has been successful with that, as Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns stated that the team’s original timeframe of a return to game action in mid-to-late April “still holds right now.”

Mendoza said Manaea will continue on the throwing program, slowly increasing the distance on his throws to get his arm strength back.

“We got to pretty much build him back up as a starter, you know?” Mendoza said. “The good thing is he’s feeling good. There’s nothing going on there on that oblique, and now he just, you know, 75, 90, 120 [feet] then before he gets on the mound.”

Sean Manaea Had Career Year During Lone Season With Mets in 2024

Manaea had a career year during his lone season with the Mets, who signed him to a two-year, $28 million deal prior to 2024, with an opt-out after the first year. Manaea went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA, pitching a career-best 181.2 innings, with 184 strikeouts.

“Definitely the best [season] of my career,” Manaea said after his final start in NL Championship Series Game 6. “I was super proud of all the work that I was able to put in with everybody here, on and off the field. Just super proud of this whole year as a whole.”

Manaea decided to exercise the opt-out option, and it proved to be a wise move. The Mets quickly resigned the 33-year-old left-hander to a three-year, $75 million deal.

“Sean was an integral part of what the team accomplished last season,” Stearns said in a statement. “He impressed on the field leading the rotation and in the clubhouse with his character, attitude, and composure. I am excited to watch him continue to flourish over the next few years.”

While Manaea could be back in the Mets rotation before the first month of the regular season ends, there has been no update on Frankie Montas. Signed by the Mets to a 2-year, $34 million contract in December, Montas suffered a high grade lat sprain early in spring training and was shut down from throwing for 6-8 weeks.