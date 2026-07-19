Carlos Beltran ‘First Choice’ to Become Next Mets Manager

Baseball Hall of Famer Carlos Beltran is supposedly the “first choice” to become the next full-time manager for the New York Mets.

Beltran played seven seasons for the Mets between 2005 and 2011, during which he was one of the best players in the National League during that time. The 49-year-old Puerto Rico native had a HOF career, and he will be inducted this summer. This coming offseason, Beltran is expected to be a hot name on the managerial market for teams looking for a new bench boss, and it looks like the Mets want to bring him home.

Carlos Beltran Frontrunner for Mets Managerial Opening

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Beltran is the frontrunner to replace Andy Green as the Mets’ manager going forward. Green is currently the team’s interim manager, but he is expected to return to a front office role, at which time the Mets will likely offer Beltran the job.

“The New York Mets have yet to conduct a managerial search for the 2027 season, but their first choice appears to be Hall of Famer Carlos Beltran. They actually expressed interest having him take over after the firing of Carlos Mendoza. Yet, he passed with his Hall of Fame commitments this summer, and they instead turned to Andy Green. Green will return to the front office after the season ends and Beltran’s schedule will be free. The Mets are also retiring his No. 15 in September,” Nightengale wrote.

Mets Previously Hired Carlos Beltran as Manager

It is obviously worth mentioning that Beltran was previously hired to be the Mets’ manager in 2020 after they fired Mickey Callaway. The team signed him to a three-year contract to lead their ball club, but he was let go before he managed a game for New York due to his involvement in the Houston Astros‘ sign-stealing scandal.

But now that Beltran has served his time for what happened there, he will likely get another chance to manage a team this offseason, and the Mets seem to be the right fit for both him and the team, so look for it to happen this winter.