Carlos Mendoza Breaks Silence After Getting Fired by Mets

The New York Mets are finally making a change at the manager position, as they fired Carlos Mendoza on Friday morning and replaced him in the interim with Andy Green. After last season’s late collapse, Mendoza had been on the hot seat all year long, and New York’s struggles finally caught up to him.

While it’s tough to fully blame Mendoza for the Mets’ woes, you can’t ignore the fact that this team, which currently is sporting a 34-47 record, has fallen well short of expectations. As a result, it wasn’t exactly a major surprise to see Mendoza get fired, and he issued a statement after news of his dismissal made the rounds.

Carlos Mendoza Issues Statement After Mets Firing

After spending six years working as a member of the New York Yankees‘ coaching staff, Mendoza was hired to be the Mets’ new manager in 2024. He immediately led the team to the NLCS, where they ended up getting defeated in six games by the Los Angeles Dodgers. While the outcome was disappointing, Mendoza seemed to solidify himself as New York’s long-term manager.

Less than a full year later, though, the wheels began to fall off on Mendoza’s tenure with the Mets. Missing the playoffs last year was a crushing development, and it led to Mendoza being on the hot seat before the season even started. With a very different roster at his disposal, Mendoza simply was not able to get anything to click for this team.

After getting swept in brutal fashion by the Chicago Cubs earlier this week, New York decided it had seen enough from Mendoza and fired him. Considering how well his tenure with the team started, this is a very disappointing outcome for all parties involved. Still, Mendoza had nothing but nice things to say about the Mets in the wake of his firing.

“New York will always hold a special place in my heart,” Mendoza said as part of his statement. “I leave with tremendous gratitude, pride in what we accomplished together, and confidence that the future of this organization is bright. I wish the Mets and their fans nothing but success in the years ahead.”

Mets Have Work to Do to Return to Their Winning Ways

There were already a lot of question marks surrounding the Mets’ future as a result of their poor play this season, but you can add another one to the mix at the manager position now that Mendoza is gone. Green will fill in for the time being, but unless he miraculously leads New York to the postseason, the team will conduct a much more thorough search for Mendoza’s proper replacement.

In the meantime, the Mets still have a lot of baseball left to play this season, so in order to prevent things from getting even worse, it needs to find a way to get back in the win column. That starts with picking up a win over the Philadelphia Phillies, as the two teams will kick off a new three-game series on Friday night.