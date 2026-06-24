Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza Brutally Honest on Kodai Senga Situation

Now in his fourth year with the New York Mets, starting pitcher Kodai Senga has flashed brilliance at times, even finishing seventh in Cy Young voting back in 2023. That was a long time ago now, though, and Senga’s 2026 season is off the rails.

Senga has been hampered by injuries since 2024. That included spine inflammation that cost him time this season, including the entire month of May. He’s now had two games since that IL stint, but things haven’t improved for Senga, and now Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has opened up about those struggles.

“Performance matters here, and having outings like this are not going to cut it,” Mendoza said. “I’m pretty sure we’re going to have a decision, but that ain’t going to do it. We need better.”

Mendoza did not come out and say that Senga’s spot in the rotation is on the line. However, reading between the lines, it’s hard to imagine that there’s going to be much leash left for Senga.

It’s Been a Difficult Year for Kodai Senga and the New York Mets

Expectations were high coming into this season for the New York Mets. As a team, it’s been a standard that they’ve simply failed to live up to, with a 34-44 record. That’s last in the NL East, 14.0 gams behind the Atlanta Braves. In fact, only two NL teams have fewer wins than the Mets.

In that respect, Kodai Senga is a symptom of a greater problem for the Mets. Injuries and poor performance are rampant. Still, it’s hard to ignore how bad Senga has been.

In seven games, all of which were starts, Senga has thrown 27.2 innings to an 0-6 record. That’s less than four innings per start. Senga has a 10.08 ERA, 1.916 WHIP, 11.1 strikeouts per nine, 7.2 walks per nine, and 2.9 home runs per nine.

Since getting back from injury, Senga has given up 11 earned runs, walked 9 batters, and allowed 4 home runs. That’s in two starts and 7.2 innings worth of work.

Baseball Savant paints an uglier picture. Per Savant, Senga is in the 5th percentile for Pitching Run Value. His Fastball Run Value is also in the 5th percentile. At the 25th percentile and 28th percentile, respectively, Senga’s Breaking Run Value and Offspeed Run Value are a bit better, but still not where he or the Mets need them to be.

Mets Beat Writer Critical of Senga

Anthony DiComo, a beat writer for the Mets, was highly critical of Kodai Seng following his start on June 23rd. He’d take to Instagram, leaving a message.

“Forget his rotation spot,” DiComa said. “Is Kodai Senga’s roster spot in jeopardy?”

DiComa would go on to add to that. In particular, the challenge that the Mets are facing with his contract. He’s owed $15 million next season, and to move on from Senga entirely, they’d likely need to eat that money. That, or they may need to stash him somewhere, because he’s not working in the rotation.

“He’s due $15 million next year in addition to the rest of his contract this year. The Mets could designate him for assignment, but they’d be on the hook for all that money and get no return from it. Then again, has Senga rewarded them with any sort of faith in the past? The Mets could move Senga to the bullpen, but is his performance going to be any better there? Or, they could ask him to accept a minor league option. Something he was willing to do last year under slightly different circumstances. Would he be willing to do it again? Especially knowing that last year, when it happened, he never made it back to the majors.”

Taking those comments, along with what Mendoza said, contributes to concerns about Senga’s future. Certainly, if the Mets want to turn things around this season, they can’t let him figure out what’s wrong in the rotation, though.