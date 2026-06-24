New York Mets Facing Tough Kodai Senga Reality

The New York Mets season has been an absolute disaster class–and Kodai Senga may have just made it worse.

In the right-hander’s most recent outing, he surrendered seven runs in 3.2 innings to the Chicago Cubs. The Baby Bears are no joke, but a start like that isn’t MLB caliber.

This season, Senga’s ghost fork has seemingly disappeared, alongside most of his arsenal.

This season, Senga has a 9.00 ERA on the dot through six games started and 24 innings pitched.

His ineffectiveness has caused even more anxiety for the Mets’ fandom, who didn’t need fuel added to a Queens-sized fire.

New York is now 34-44, ten games below the .500 mark. And to add insult to injury, Senga didn’t even give them a chance to win on June 23.

His most recent blowup outing prompted Anthony DiComo, MLB.com’s beat writer for the Mets, to make quite the bold statement.

Anthony DiComo Makes Strong Kodai Senga Statement

DiComo made an Instagram post following Senga’s queasy outing.

He wrote: “Forget his rotation spot… Is Kodai Senga’s roster spot in jeopardy?”

DiComo continued in the video:

“Kodai Senga’s tenure in the Mets rotation could be coming to an end. But what about his entire Mets tenure? Senga gave up seven more earned runs Tuesday night in a 9-6 loss to the Cubs. Afterward, manager Carlos Mendoza expressed quite a bit of frustration with Senga. …

“In the first inning, Senga looked pretty good. Dotting his fastball at 98, 99 miles an hour. Yet, he didn’t repeat that in the second inning. He went to his slider, he went to his cutter, and some other pitches, and it just didn’t work out nearly as well for Senga. Cralos Mendoza said that Mets’ officials are going to have to meet now to talk about Seng’as next start, especially with Christian Scott due back from the injured list this weekend. So, we’ll see what happens there, but what options do the Mets really have with Senga? …

“He’s due $15 million next year in addition to the rest of his contract this year. The Mets could designate him for assignment, but they’d be on the hook for all that money and get no return from it. Then again, has Senga rewarded them with any sort of faith in the past? The Mets could move Senga to the bullpen, but is his performance going to be any better there? Or, they could ask him to accept a minor league option. Something he was willing to do last year under slightly different circumstances. Would he be willing to do it again? Especially knowing that last year, when it happened, he never made it back to the majors.”

Whatever the Mets decide to do with Senga, they’d better decide fast. Fans are about fed up with this current cohort of players.

Social Media Reacts to The Mets

Here’s what people are saying:

Anthony DiComo: “Kodai Senga looked dominant in the first inning tonight, hitting 99 mph and striking out a pair. In the second inning, Senga walked two batters (including one with the bases loaded), hit another and allowed five runs. He was subsequently booed off the mound.”

Foul Territory: “Carlos Mendoza was very honest after Kodai Senga’s rough outing tonight. ‘Having outings like this are not going to cut it. I’m pretty sure we’re going to have a decision, but that ain’t going to do it.’ (Via: @SNYtv).”