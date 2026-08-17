Mets Promote Former 26 Home Run Hitter Ahead of Padres Series

The New York Mets were able to complete a series sweep over the Washington Nationals over the weekend. They will look to carry that momentum into a series against the San Diego Padres.

Ahead of the matchup on Monday, the Mets announced a roster move.

New York designated utility infielder Gabriel Arias for assignment. In a corresponding move, the Mets promoted 27-year-old first baseman Christopher Morel, the team announced.

More Information on Christopher Morel

The New York Mets signed first baseman Christopher Morel to a minor league deal in late June after the 27-year-old was released by the Miami Marlins.

The hard-hitting threat has 20-home-run potential despite a struggling season in 2026. Morel hit for 26 home runs with the Chicago Cubs in 2023 and would go on for another 21 home runs in 2024 with the Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays.

Morel has struggled at the plate over the past two seasons, hitting .219/.289/.396 across 205 games with the Rays in 2025. He would go on to sign a one-year, $2 million deal with the Marlins last winter.

He’s spent majority of his time in the minor leagues this season, but has appeared in 22 games with the Marlins before getting DFA’d on June 21.

Through 22 major league games this season, Morel is hitting .162/.219/.206 with one RBI and one stolen base.

His next opportunity in the majors will be with the Mets after the team promoted him on Monday.

Why Did the Mets DFA Gabriel Arias?

New York decided to move designate utility infielder Gabriel Arias to promote Christopher Morel on Monday.

Arias, 26, was acquired by the Mets after the Cleveland Guardians DFA’d him earlier in August. After joining the Mets, Arias was out of minor league options. He had to remain on New York’s active roster or be “subject to waivers again,” wrote ESPN.

His inability to get demoted to the minor leagues may have played a role in him getting designated for assignment.

Across 44 games with the Guardians and Mets this season, Arias is hitting .235/.273/.371 with five home runs, 11 RBI, and four stolen bases.