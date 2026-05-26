Former Mets All-Star Reliever Signs with Top Contender After Release

The New York Mets have embraced a youth movement this season, and while the results have been mixed so far, the team has looked better as of late. However, with an influx of prospects finding their way to the majors, the front office has had to make some difficult decisions on several veteran players.

One guy who fell in that category is nine-time All-Star relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel. It’s been a while since Kimbrel has looked anything like the top-tier closer he was to begin his career, but at his best, he still can get out of tight situations late in games. New York recently opted to release Kimbrel after he refused to accept his assignment to Triple-A, and it hasn’t taken him long to find a new home in the majors, as he’s latched on with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Craig Kimbrel Signs with the Rays in Free Agency

Early in his career, Kimbrel was arguably the most dominant closer in the majors. However, as his time in the majors has begun to wind down, he has been unable to find a consistent home. Since 2021, Kimbrel has spent time with eight different teams, and that figure is set to increase to nine once he takes the mound for the Rays.

The Mets turned to Kimbrel early on this season, hoping that he could be an effective middle-innings arm out of their bullpen. Instead, he struggled, as he posted a 6.00 ERA in 15 innings of work. With New York looking to switch things up, it designated Kimbrel for assignment and attempted to send him to the minors.

Kimbrel unsurprisingly opted against going to the minors, meaning he would hit the open market and try to sign with a new team. It didn’t take long for the top team in the American League, the Rays, to come calling, as they signed Kimbrel to a major-league deal in an effort to reinforce their bullpen amid their red-hot start to the season.

“Rays in agreement with reliever Craig Kimbrel on major-league deal, source tells The Athletic. Became free agent when he refused minor-league assignment with Mets,” Ken Rosenthal reported in a post on X.

Mets Set to Move Forward Without Craig Kimbrel

Considering how poorly the Mets have played so far this season, they weren’t really in a position where they could afford to wait and see if Kimbrel could discover his prior form. The Rays, on the other hand, can take a flier on Kimbrel and see if they can help him become a key piece of their bullpen for the rest of the season.

Just because New York moved on from Kimbrel, though, doesn’t mean it has its bullpen situation figured out, as it still needs guys to step up and prove they can deliver the goods late in games. After suffering their fourth-straight loss on Monday, the Mets will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday night when they square off against the Cincinnati Reds.