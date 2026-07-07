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New York Mets Reportedly Cut 3-Year MLB Player Before Royals Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Interim Manager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets speaks to the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets will open up a series with the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field.

They are coming off a series where they split four games with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

New York Mets Reportedly Cut 3-Year MLB Player

GettyInterim Manager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets speaks to the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have made a roster move before their series with the Royals.

DiComo wrote: “The Mets designated Guillo Zuñiga for assignment, per source, one day after the reliever made his team debut. That clears 40-man space for another right-hander, Matt Seelinger, whom the Mets acquired yesterday.”

Zuñiga has spent part of three seasons in the MLB.

Before his one game with New York, he had played for the St. Louis Cardinals (2023) and Los Angeles Angels (2024).

Over 18 career games, the 27-year-old has gone 0-0 with a 4.79 ERA.

GettyGuillo Zuniga #49 of the Los Angeles Angels poses for a portrait during photo day at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 21, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona.

It will be interesting to see if another team makes a claim on Zuñiga.

There is also the chance that he returns to the Mets’ organization.

Mets Right Now

GettyJared Young #29 and Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets celebrates a 7-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 6, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Mets come into their series with the Royals as the last-place team in the National League East with a 38-53 record in 91 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 19-24 in 43 games at home).

Following three games with the Royals, the Mets will host the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

Royals Right Now

GettyTyler Tolbert #2 of the Kansas City Royals is doused by Josh Rojas #40 of the Kansas City Royals after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies at Kauffman Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

On the other side of Tuesday’s series opener, the Royals are the last-place team in the American League West with a 37-54 record in 91 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 16-28 in 44 games on the road).

After their series with the Mets, the Royals will remain on the road to visit Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday in Maryland.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Reportedly Cut 3-Year MLB Player Before Royals Series

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