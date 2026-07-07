New York Mets Reportedly Cut 3-Year MLB Player Before Royals Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets will open up a series with the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field.

They are coming off a series where they split four games with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

New York Mets Reportedly Cut 3-Year MLB Player

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have made a roster move before their series with the Royals.

DiComo wrote: “The Mets designated Guillo Zuñiga for assignment, per source, one day after the reliever made his team debut. That clears 40-man space for another right-hander, Matt Seelinger, whom the Mets acquired yesterday.”

Zuñiga has spent part of three seasons in the MLB.

Before his one game with New York, he had played for the St. Louis Cardinals (2023) and Los Angeles Angels (2024).

Over 18 career games, the 27-year-old has gone 0-0 with a 4.79 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if another team makes a claim on Zuñiga.

There is also the chance that he returns to the Mets’ organization.

Mets Right Now

The Mets come into their series with the Royals as the last-place team in the National League East with a 38-53 record in 91 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 19-24 in 43 games at home).

Following three games with the Royals, the Mets will host the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

Royals Right Now

On the other side of Tuesday’s series opener, the Royals are the last-place team in the American League West with a 37-54 record in 91 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 16-28 in 44 games on the road).

After their series with the Mets, the Royals will remain on the road to visit Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday in Maryland.