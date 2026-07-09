New York Mets Cut Recent San Francisco Giants Player

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Mets will finish their series (at home) with the Kansas City Royals.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins Thursday’s game will take the series.

Most recently, the Mets won (on Wednesday) by a score of 6-2.

Mets Cut Recent SF Giants Player

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Mets announced the news that they had designated Jared Oliva for assignment.

Oliva did not appear in a game for the Mets.

He had recently been acquired off waivers from the San Francisco Giants.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area had written (on June 23): “Jared Oliva was claimed by the New York Mets. A very cool camp story, and he was thrilled to make the Opening Day roster. Jonah Cox is a similar player and has taken that role.”

Looking At Oliva

Oliva was picked in the 7th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Arizona.

He has spent part of three seasons in the MLB with the Pittsburgh Pirates (and Giants).

Over .175 with 11 hits, two RBIs, five runs and four stolen bases in 33 games.

Looking At The Mets