New York Mets Cut 31-Year-Old Pitcher After Trade With Tigers

On Wednesday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 16-12 loss on Tuesday.

Matt Seelinger made his MLB debut during the game.

However, he allowed seven earned runs in just 2.0 innings.

New York Mets Cut 31-Year-Old Pitcher

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Mets announced that they had designated Matt Seelinger for assignment.

SNY Mets wrote: “The Mets have designated Matt Seelinger for assignment following his MLB debut last night”

Seelinger had recently been acquired in a trade (via the Detroit Tigers).

Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group wrote (on July 6): “The Tigers have sent RHP Matt Seelinger to the New York Mets for a cash consideration. This is another deal prompted by an upward-mobility clause. Seelinger was not on the 40-man roster.”

Social Media Reacts To Seelinger News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@Peterson_IsKing: “Matt Seelinger you will not be forgotten”

@TheMetsX: “Does anyone have the exact dollar amount of Steve Cohen’s $ that David Stearns spent to have Matt Seelinger give up 7 ER in 2 innings just to get DFA’d the next day?”

@StearnsVision: “Surprised Senga is not DFA’d Feel like Stearns and the Metswill give him one last outing to prove himself”

@strikingsports: “short leash for seelinger”

@airjan23: “Matt Seelinger, we hardly knew you”

@DieselDonnie69: “I feel bad for the guy. The Mets have no class.”

Mets Right Now

The Mets come into the night as the last-place team in the National League East with a 38-54 record in 82 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 19-25 in 44 games at Citi Field).