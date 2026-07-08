On Wednesday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field.
They are coming off a 16-12 loss on Tuesday.
Matt Seelinger made his MLB debut during the game.
However, he allowed seven earned runs in just 2.0 innings.
New York Mets Cut 31-Year-Old Pitcher
Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Mets announced that they had designated Matt Seelinger for assignment.
SNY Mets wrote: “The Mets have designated Matt Seelinger for assignment following his MLB debut last night”
Seelinger had recently been acquired in a trade (via the Detroit Tigers).
Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group wrote (on July 6): “The Tigers have sent RHP Matt Seelinger to the New York Mets for a cash consideration. This is another deal prompted by an upward-mobility clause. Seelinger was not on the 40-man roster.”
Social Media Reacts To Seelinger News
Here’s what people were saying about the news:
@Peterson_IsKing: “Matt Seelinger you will not be forgotten”
@TheMetsX: “Does anyone have the exact dollar amount of Steve Cohen’s $ that David Stearns spent to have Matt Seelinger give up 7 ER in 2 innings just to get DFA’d the next day?”
@StearnsVision: “Surprised Senga is not DFA’d Feel like Stearns and the Metswill give him one last outing to prove himself”
@strikingsports: “short leash for seelinger”
@airjan23: “Matt Seelinger, we hardly knew you”
@DieselDonnie69: “I feel bad for the guy. The Mets have no class.”
Mets Right Now
The Mets come into the night as the last-place team in the National League East with a 38-54 record in 82 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 19-25 in 44 games at Citi Field).
New York Mets Cut 31-Year-Old Pitcher After Trade With Tigers