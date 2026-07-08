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New York Mets Cut 31-Year-Old Pitcher After Trade With Tigers

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Interim Manager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets speaks to the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 16-12 loss on Tuesday.

Matt Seelinger made his MLB debut during the game.

However, he allowed seven earned runs in just 2.0 innings.

New York Mets Cut 31-Year-Old Pitcher

GettyMatt Seelinger #73 of the New York Mets looks on after surrendering a run in the seventh inning of his major league debut against the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on July 07, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Mets announced that they had designated Matt Seelinger for assignment.

SNY Mets wrote: “The Mets have designated Matt Seelinger for assignment following his MLB debut last night”

Seelinger had recently been acquired in a trade (via the Detroit Tigers).

Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group wrote (on July 6): “The Tigers have sent RHP Matt Seelinger to the New York Mets for a cash consideration. This is another deal prompted by an upward-mobility clause. Seelinger was not on the 40-man roster.”

Social Media Reacts To Seelinger News

GettyPitcher Matt Seelinger #73 of the New York Mets makes his major Major League Baseball debut in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on July 07, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@Peterson_IsKing: “Matt Seelinger you will not be forgotten”

@TheMetsX: “Does anyone have the exact dollar amount of Steve Cohen’s $ that David Stearns spent to have Matt Seelinger give up 7 ER in 2 innings just to get DFA’d the next day?”

@StearnsVision: “Surprised Senga is not DFA’d Feel like Stearns and the Metswill give him one last outing to prove himself”

GettyPitcher Matt Seelinger #73 of the New York Mets makes his Major League Baseball debut in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on July 07, 2026 in New York City.

@strikingsports: “short leash for seelinger”

@airjan23: “Matt Seelinger, we hardly knew you”

@DieselDonnie69: “I feel bad for the guy. The Mets have no class.”

Mets Right Now

GettyJ-uan Soto #22 and Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets run off the field after the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on July 07, 2026 in New York City.

The Mets come into the night as the last-place team in the National League East with a 38-54 record in 82 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 19-25 in 44 games at Citi Field).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Cut 31-Year-Old Pitcher After Trade With Tigers

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