The Captain’s Trip: Mets Legend David Wright Still Flies 3,000 Miles to Honor NYFD

New York Mets‘ legend David Wright is much older and grayer and may not possess the bounce he did as a young minor leaguer in the organization. On September 11, 2001, the largest terrorist attack on United States soil occurred when two planes attacked the World Trade Center and another one flew into the Pentagon. On that day, Wright was just another farmhand, looking to eventually make his debut. However, in the ensuing days and weeks after the attacks, Wright watched those who led the big club work to celebrate the first responders who helped rescue those they could and recover those they couldn’t.

Wright, a former team captain, joined Todd Zeile, John Franco, Al Leiter, and Robin Ventura at Engine 25 / Ladder 21 in Manhattan. The voyage to the firehouse is a full-circle moment for a player with law-enforcement ties as the son of a police officer. Additionally, the team, the city, and the world will never forget what transpired on that fateful Tuesday morning. He spoke to MLB.com Anthony DiComo.

Former Mets captain David Wright reflects on his deep respect for first responders and the sacrifices made 25 years ago on 9/11. Wright and other Mets alumni visited FDNY Ladder 25 to spend time with firefighters and show their appreciation. pic.twitter.com/hvapRKkY3E — FOX 5 NY (@fox5ny) September 8, 2026

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Faith and Understanding

At the time, Wright stood as the franchise’s future. Meanwhile, the team looked at the events; the veterans led the way, impressing upon the youngsters what playing in New York, during a time of crisis, truly means:

Being a young player around Johnny Franco, Todd Zeile, Mike Piazza, and Al Leiter, I think it taught me the importance of how high we hold our first responders in New York and the regard that we have for our first responders. I saw that up close and personal, being around those guys that were there for 9/11, that were there at Shea Stadium helping the first responders, that were so close to the devastation.”

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In the first major sporting event in New York City after the 9/11 attacks, Mike Piazza hit a go-ahead home run at Shea Stadium that helped bring the city and our country together.#NeverForget 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/saYbqdKB5G — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 11, 2024

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The Moment

Mets fans, from the tri-state area and beyond, remember a singular moment in their history. When Mike Pizza launched a home run into the Queens night, the city took a breath, a beat, a blink, allowing them to feel joy in the midst of abject pain, grief, and loss. The Mets embarked on a final stretch record of 13-5, finishing above .500. The lost season became a meaningful one for millions.

Returning to baseball after the attacks of September 11, 2001 was a painful experience. @AlLeiter22 from “9/11: The Mets Remember”: pic.twitter.com/CIJJiYcY96 — SNY (@SNYtv) September 11, 2021

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Connection

Visiting the firehouse this week allowed Wright to express his thanks to the bravest. As the son of an officer, he also understood. The seven-time All-Star discussed the personal bond to the first responders.

“Because of my dad being a police officer, maybe it hit me a little harder. But I didn’t understand the full gravity of it until I finally got to New York and I saw the faces of Johnny and Todd and Mike and them being around the first responders and talking about 9/11.”

“It’ll be more than just a baseball game. For us, we’ll also enjoy the fact that a lot of our young games are gonna be on the field competing against a team that’s slated for the playoffs at their home park on a big day” – Andy Green on the Mets playing on 9/11 pic.twitter.com/TMffSLkKkM — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 9, 2026

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Tradition

Despite calling California home, Wright makes the 3,000-mile trek to New York to thank the first responders in person, eschewing texts, emails, or FaceTime.

“And then, being in New York for 15 years, you start realizing just how important first responders are to the community and how they’re just built differently as far as their bravery and their willingness to help others… Unfortunately, at this point, it’s once a year when these men and women get celebrated, and I think it should be far more often. That’s why I think it’s so important for me… because I think a simple thank you goes a long way.”

As previously noted, he is a bit older and grayer, yet still filled with love and admiration for those who protected the city. His Mets mentors aimed to provide them with something to cheer about.